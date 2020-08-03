President Trump joins Lou Dobbs for exclusive interview Tuesday

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs will be interviewing President Trump to discuss the news of the day including the re-opening of the economy, the ongoing tensions with China, and the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

In the live interview, Dobbs will talk with the president about his administration's latest efforts to revive the economy following the nationwide shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak and his ongoing push to re-open schools in the fall.

They will discuss the strained relationship between U.S. and China as the president has repeatedly slammed the global competitor for the spread of the virus and his newly-launch campaign to ban the popular Chinese-controlled social media platform Tik Tok as it has been widely considered a cybersecurity threat unless an American company like Microsoft buys it out.

Both Dobbs and Trump will also talk about the November election against his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, with polls showing Biden leading in tight races in several swing states.

Watch "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Tuesday, August 4 at 5 PM ET.

