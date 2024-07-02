'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, Mark Wahlberg tap into coffee to give veterans educational, financial support

Cole Hauser is teaming up with Mark Wahlberg to support the people they think are the "real heroes" of our country.

Hauser told Fox News Digital that working to support veterans is important to both him and Mark Wahlberg after the announcement that "The Union" star is joining the "Yellowstone" actor’s Free Rein coffee brand as an investor and brand ambassador.

"Mark and I have been working to support active military and veterans for years," Hauser told Fox News Digital. "It’s important to support our troops and those who serve our communities, uplifting them in any way we can. Special Operations Warrior Foundation is one that’s close to my heart; I serve on the board there and help raise money to support the children and the education of fallen soldiers. Mark and I both support Tunnels to Towers. I am particularly proud of the work they are doing to eradicate veteran homelessness."

Wahlberg added, "It's always about giving back, you know, those are the real heroes."

Free Rein's mission is to "serve those who serve our country," and through their sales, they support charities like Special Operations Warrior Foundation, "which provides financial and educational support to the children and families of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to the service of our country," according to Free Rein's website.

Hauser said Wahlberg is a good brand ambassador for Free Rein coffee because "Mark has shown his commitment to our mission – serving those who serve. Plus, he’s willing to put in the work day in, day out … he embodies the ‘Get Up and Get After It’ spirit."

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that he came on as an investor and brand ambassador to "support my brothers," referring to Hauser and co-founders Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez and Paul Anderson.

"It's a great product," he added. "I drink coffee every morning. It's how I start my day and get fueled up, but you know, just supporting those guys. They created something amazing."

Free Rein, which Hauser co-founded in 2023, "gives back to those who serve their country and community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers," the company said in a release.

"Free Rein is a natural fit for me given my history of working with veteran causes and their coffee is a staple in my daily routine" Wahlberg said in a statement last week. "Cole and I share an ongoing commitment to veterans and the belief that hard work is the destination, not just the path. I'm excited to help Free Rein advance its mission to Serve Those Who Serve."

Hauser revealed to Fox News Digital that "Mark likes my signature [Free Rein] blend, American Dirt, a lot; he drinks it both as drip coffee and uses it to pull espresso shots."

The 49-year-old said that Wahlberg’s infamous "4 a.m. club," in which he gets up before the sun to stay fit, has the same spirit as Free Rein’s "Get Up and Get After It" slogan that he said is "about embracing challenges and putting in the work."

"Mark’s ‘4 a.m. club is a great example of that. A commitment to excellence and starting the day strong to work hard and follow your dreams," he said.

He added that his "4 a.m. club is getting up and going to work on ‘Yellowstone’ five days a week."

Hauser said that the next few months through the end of the year will be "game-changing" for the coffee company.

"We’re working really hard to get our coffee where it’s easy to find and buy and developing some new products that we are excited about," he said.

The second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 is scheduled to air in November.