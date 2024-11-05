'Yellowstone' fans flock to Montana to 'experience untamed America': expert

"Yellowstone" fans are in for a treat with the hit Western returning after a two-year hiatus. Since the show has built a strong fan base over the years, Montana has seen a surge in tourism, experts told FOX Business.

Morgan Sanders, a travel advisor for Travelmation, explained that tourism has "definitely benefited" since the show aired its first episode in 2018.

"The popularity of Yellowstone has been really special to watch. Tourism has definitely benefited from interest in the show and crowds can be quite large in peak season, which is April through early August," Sanders said.

Another travel advisor for Travelmation, Jennifer Pitts, told FOX Business that clients she has worked with in the past are drawn to "experience untamed America" like the Dutton family does in the show.

"My clients who visit Yellowstone want to experience untamed America by hiking through the land, attending summer rodeos, soaking in hot springs, viewing wildlife in Lamar Valley, having dude ranch experiences such as horse or cattle drives, horseback riding with Instagramable backdrops, wagon rides with horse-drawn carriages, nightly campfires, or just simply breathing in the undeveloped mountain air and sipping coffee outside like John Dutton himself," Pitts said.

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family through years of trying to save their family ranch in Montana. The star-studded cast includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

Pitts told FOX Business her industry has seen an increase in travel to Montana, all thanks to "Yellowstone."

"Viewers love that they can visit the breathtaking destinations in person and not just through their TV screens." - Jennifer Pitts, travel advisor for Travelmation

"I have definitely seen an increase in travel to the Yellowstone area because of the hit show," she said. "Viewers love that they can visit the breathtaking destinations in person and not just through their TV screens. I anticipate more interest in vacations to the area once the new episodes return."

The final installment of season five of "Yellowstone" debuted on Paramount+ on Nov. 10. Although the series was set to conclude after season five, negotiations for a sixth season of the Paramount show are currently underway, Deadline reported .

No deals have been reached, sources told the outlet in August, but "Yellowstone" will likely continue with Hauser and Reilly as the leads. Costner is not featured in the second half of season five – and his sendoff infuriated fans.

In August, Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount about the report, but a representative for the company declined to comment.

Pitts told FOX Business there is a variety of places to stay for interested travelers, but her favorite place to stay is "Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel near Gardiner, Montana."

"One of my favorite places to stay is Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel near Gardiner, Montana, which is actually as the name implies: tipis (teepees) and not a hotel at all," she said.

"These tipis allow you the luxury of a hot shower and nighttime lights, while sleeping in a tipi much like people in the area did hundreds of years ago. This glamping-style vacation is more luxurious than it sounds. Each tipi has a plush king bed and electricity, so it's not really considered "roughing it." Waking up with animals grazing right outside is magical. It is about a 30-minute drive from the Lamar Valley area which is known for grazing buffalo and an abundance of wildlife," Pitts continued.

If fans want to stay at the actual Dutton Ranch, that is an option, according to Sanders.

"The Dutton Ranch is a real place in Darby, Montana that fans can visit. Its real name is the Chief Joseph Ranch, and it's a working ranch with guest cabins," she explained.

"Visitors can stay right in Lee and Rip's cabins and get a tour of the sets, but it's not easy to book! Sadly, there are no reservations available for this year or next, but people can take photos near the front gates if they are respectful of the property and the show is not in production," Sanders continued.

"It's a must-see for big fans of ‘Yellowstone,’" she concluded.