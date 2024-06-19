Celebrity vacation demands include private islands, butlers and vows of secrecy: expert

Celebrities, like everyone else, want to unplug and fully immerse themselves during their vacations. However, high-profile stars often make travel requests that may seem extravagant to the average traveler.

With summer in full swing, it is likely some of the biggest names in Hollywood are boarding private planes, lounging on yachts and taking a break from their day-to-day lives.

"Booking a vacation for a celebrity requires extra attention, time and patience. The top focus for any celebrity client is privacy, followed by a unique luxury experience," Travelmation president and founder Adam Duckworth told FOX Business.

"Our high-end clients want to totally disengage, which is something they don't get often in their busy lives," he explained.

Duckworth shared some of the ways celebrities can be as secluded as possible when traveling during peak season. "Private jets and private yachts are common with this clientele and, of course, they require a staff as well," he said. "Butlers, chefs, housekeepers, drivers, private tour guides and security are all must-haves. And they all better be ready to sign a NDA!"

Here's a look at how some of the rich and famous vacation.

George and Amal Clooney frequently visit Italy's Lake Como during the warmer months. George even owns a home in the iconic Villa Oleandra in northern Italy.

According to Architectural Digest, Clooney purchased his mansion from the Heinz family in 2002 and frequently hosts guests, such as Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon, for an Italian getaway.

Back when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still married, the couple frequently made visits to Costa Rica and reportedly purchased a home there in 2011.

For those who don't own a home in their travel destination of choice, Duckworth explained that "celebrities have also been known to book entire floors or sections of a five-star resort to ensure privacy for them and their families."

In April, Jessica Simpson spent spring break with her children in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The home Simpson rented cost a cool $40,000.

The spacious 20,000 square-foot luxury villa, known as La Datcha, boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a world-class gym. The home can accommodate up to 20 guests, with each bedroom designed with a colorful Mexican-American fusion theme, according to Sun Cabos Vacations' website.

La Datcha also boasts 24-hour services for all guests, with a staff consisting of 22 people who are ready to help with anything vacationers could need, including three world-class chefs and five butlers.

Meanwhile, Duckworth added that "those with the biggest budgets will simply rent out an entire private island."

In fact, some celebrities not only rent out entire islands, but own them themselves. Leonardo DiCaprio owns the 104-acre Blackadore Caye island off the coast of Belize, while Johnny Depp owns the 45-acre island Hall Pond Cay, and Clooney owns a large island on the River Thames, which he bought in 2014.

Duckworth added, "When working with a celebrity or luxury client, every request, no matter how big or small, must be met."

Examples of extravagant requests Duckworth has seen coming from high-profile clients include wanting "a specific brand of water in their room" or requiring "a certain temperature for day and night."

"Maybe they want breakfast delivered precisely at 8:15 a.m., need someone to go buy them a new bathing suit — whatever the demand, the staff will be ready to make it happen," Duckworth told FOX Business.

Gaynel Senka, a travel adviser with Travelmation, told FOX Business that when working with high-profile clients, it's a must that one is always reachable.

"I have a few well-known clients and the most important thing is anticipating their wants and needs long before you are ever asked," Senka said. "These high-level trips often require constant texting, phone calls and endless changes. You have to be ready to pivot at a moment's notice."