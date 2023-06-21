‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923,’ starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, postpones production amid writer’s strike

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1923," is delayed indefinitely amid the national writer’s strike.

The popular hit television series was slated to begin production for season two this week but has changed course due to the ongoing labor dispute spearheaded by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), according to NBC Montana.

The WGA strike began May 2 and does not appear to be nearing a resolution.

Production for "1923" was set to return to Butte, Montana; however, Civic Center manager Bill Melvin was advised by the team of the major delay since the writer’s strike started.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the production requested a 10-day extension of the contract to use Butte-Silver Bow’s facilities, according to the media outlet. Although the Civic Center board already approved the extension, it will still need approval from the City-County Commission.

The contract between the "1923" production team and Butte-Silver Bow listed that it costs $75,000 a month to utilize the Civic Center.

Depending on the duration of the WGA strike, the "1923" production team could request further extensions as needed.

Although Melvin noted that the Civic Center is available to the production team once a writer’s strike resolution is reached, other strikes may impact the WGA’s movement.

The Screen Actors Guild has said it will also plan a strike if it does not come to an agreement with the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers by the end of the month, according to the media outlet.

The news comes after Mirren spoke out about how the WGA strike has impacted "1923."

The actress, 77, addressed the timeline for season two with the writer's strike taking over Los Angeles. Mirren praised Sheridan on his writing skills and believes he could have written most of the second season before the strike kicked off.

"Taylor, being the extraordinary powerhouse that he is of writing, it's almost as if he writes in his sleep or something. But I have to say, when the scripts arrive, they are perfect," she said during an interview with Variety.

"You don't want to change a word. You don't. No scene is too long. No scene is too short. They're beautifully constructed. I wouldn't be at all surprised if he'd already written some before the strike. If he has, then we can start work. But if that’s not the case, I guess we'll have to put it off for a while."

Mirren said she has not yet seen a script for season two.

"I suspect we'll be jumping in not knowing what's happening," she added.

Mirren stars alongside Ford who portrays Jacob Dutton in the hit show. The pair first worked together in 1986 on "The Mosquito Coast," and Mirren noted that she "loved" working with Ford nearly 40 years ago, but they "were very different people then."

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that the Costner-led Western, "Yellowstone," will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

There is still no word on when the final episodes of "Yellowstone" will be filmed.

Paramount and reps for Ford and Mirren did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.