'1923' star Helen Mirren's sprawling Los Angeles home hits market for nearly $17M

Actress Helen Mirren and her director husband Taylor Hackford have relisted their La Brea Terrace home with a price tag just under $17 million.

The $16,995,000 price tag includes over 10,000 square-feet of living space, with 8 bedrooms spanning across the main house and guest cottage. There are 11 bathrooms and a garage that can accommodate five cars.

"This is an unparalleled opportunity to obtain a 6.5-acre property in an amazing close-in Hollywood Hills location like no other, affording the ultimate in privacy and convenience," said listing agent Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists.

"No other property offers a beautiful setting, sophisticated styling, exceptional views, and supreme privacy, all in the heart of Hollywood."

A vast contrast to the Western mansion she lives in with co-star Harrison Ford in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Mirren's Los Angeles abode is a classic Southern California mansion, accented with a large pool and beautiful terrace.

The pool is adorned with a long white diving board.

Built in 1911, the home has only seen four owners, all of whom have been in the entertainment industry.

The strong lineage of previous tenants include the actor often referred to as Hollywood's first movie star, Dustin Farnum. Other owners included journalist and film producer Mark Hellinger, and actor and executive producer Gail Patrick.

Current owners are Mirren and Hackford, who had previously listed the home at $18,500,000 in Sept. 2021. Most recently, the home was listed as a rental property.

Rooms are incredibly spacious, allowing for grand furniture to fill the rooms.

Above the guesthouse and five-car garage is a loft-style apartment with an office.

"Exuding ‘Old Hollywood’ glamour, this property has only been owned by influential Hollywood figures since it was built," said Stephen Apelian, listing agent. "Backed up to lush and natural parkland, this one-of-a-kind place is secure behind two gates and up a scenic 1/8-of-a-mile long driveway. In addition to location, views and amenities, the best features are the seclusion, security and privacy."

Mirren, who was appointed a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2003, is originally from England.