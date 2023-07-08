'Titanic' director James Cameron lists 102-acre oceanfront Southern California ranch for $33 million

"Titanic" director James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron are selling their oceanfront ranch in Southern California for $33 million.

The 68-year-old filmmaker and the 61-year-old former actress's 102-acre property is located in the exclusive gated neighborhood of Hollister Ranch on Santa Barbara County's Gaviota Coast. The ranch was listed on Thursday by Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties and Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty.

Cameron originally purchased the estate, named Tranquility Base, for $4.37 million in 1999, per the New York Post. The compound includes an 8,000 square-foot main residence with a tennis court and swimming pool, a 2,000 square-foot guest house, two barns and a ranch office.

The main house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms as well as a theater, exercise room, game room and two executive offices, per the listing.

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’S' JAMES CAMERON MAKES HISTORY, FIRST DIRECTOR WITH THREE $2 BILLION FILMS

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cameron revealed that he wrote parts of his blockbuster movies "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" from an upstairs room overlooking the Pacific Ocean that he used as his office. The Academy Award winner told the outlet that he drew inspiration from the ocean views.

The ocean explorer, who now mainly resides with Suzy in New Zealand, explained that they initially bought the ranch when they were living at a Malibu compound so that they could retreat to a more rural locale.

"As you drive along that coastal road, the cares of the world go away," Cameron said.

The Canada native explained that he and Suzy spent a year remodeling the glass and wood main house, which included installing quartzite floors and refurbishing the home's original woods.

"The previous owner had had a lot of marble," he said. "We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land."

The main house boasts vaulted ceilings, an ocean-front great room with a stone fireplace, and a kitchen/dining area that features panoramic views of the estate and surrounding mountains.

Cameron described the estate's lagoon style pool and spa, which is surrounded by palm trees, as having "almost got a Hawaiian resort kind of feel to it."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The ranch also features a 24,000 square-foot equestrian barn with horse stalls, paddocks and a 4,795 square-foot equestrian facility with caretaker's facilities.

The property includes a private well and "sumptuous vegetable gardens and an assortment of numerous varieties of fruit trees," according to the listing.

Cameron told the WSJ that he and Suzy have grown much of their own organic food in the estate's gardens. Additionally, the property is solar-powered with a wind generator and plentiful energy storage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think if the world ends, it’s going to end everywhere, so we’ve got to work pretty hard to make sure that doesn’t happen," he said. "But in terms of short-term shocks, where you do want to make sure that your family’s secure, this would be a good place to weather a storm."