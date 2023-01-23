Expand / Collapse search
'Avatar: The Way of Water's' James Cameron makes history, first director with three $2 billion films

Zoe Saldaña is the first actor to be featured in four movies grossing over $2 billion

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond analyzes the opening weekend numbers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after some say the sequel failed to live up to Disney's box office hopes on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

'Avatar' $435M global opening a 'big success,' skeptics will be proven wrong: IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond analyzes the opening weekend numbers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after some say the sequel failed to live up to Disney's box office hopes on 'The Claman Countdown.'

With three huge box office hits to his name, director James Cameron is making history.

His latest film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now grossed $2 billion, making Cameron the first director to have three movies to hit that milestone.

He had previously been tied with the Russo Brothers, known for producing both Marvel flicks "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Cameron now holds three slots of the six highest-grossing movies of all time with "Titanic," "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

James Cameron up-close photo of him smiling in black outfit at the TCL Chinese Theatre

James Cameron has made history as the first director to have three movies make over $2 billion. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

'AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER'SURPASSES 'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME' AT THE BOX OFFICE AT $1.92 BILLION

Cameron's first major success came in the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio fronted film "Titantic," distributed by Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox. The film originally made $2.195 billion, and currently stands as the third-highest grossing film of all-time.

Titanic poster featuring Leonardo DiCaprio holding on to Kate Winslet and a large ship in the forefront

The Titanic grossed over $2.195 billion. (Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox / Fox News)

Cameron's movie "Avatar" is the top film on the list. 

One of the stars of the 2009 film, Zoe Saldaña, is making history herself. She is now the first actor to have four films gross more than $2 billion. In addition to being in both "Avatar" productions, she also starred in the "Avengers" franchise.

Zoe Saldaña on the red carpet for "Avatar: The Way of Water" with a red lip, choker necklace and slicked short bangs

Zoe Saldaña is the first actor to have four movies gross more than $2 billion. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Last weekend, the highly anticipated sequel to the original "Avatar" officially crossed the $2 billion mark, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.

"Avatar" poster from the 2009 film split 2022 "Avatar: The Way of Water" poster

Both "Avatar" films have been incredibly successful for director James Cameron. (Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox)

