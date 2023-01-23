'Avatar: The Way of Water's' James Cameron makes history, first director with three $2 billion films

With three huge box office hits to his name, director James Cameron is making history.

His latest film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now grossed $2 billion, making Cameron the first director to have three movies to hit that milestone.

He had previously been tied with the Russo Brothers, known for producing both Marvel flicks "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Cameron now holds three slots of the six highest-grossing movies of all time with "Titanic," "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Cameron's first major success came in the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio fronted film "Titantic," distributed by Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox. The film originally made $2.195 billion, and currently stands as the third-highest grossing film of all-time.

Cameron's movie "Avatar" is the top film on the list.

One of the stars of the 2009 film, Zoe Saldaña, is making history herself. She is now the first actor to have four films gross more than $2 billion. In addition to being in both "Avatar" productions, she also starred in the "Avengers" franchise.

Last weekend, the highly anticipated sequel to the original "Avatar" officially crossed the $2 billion mark, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.

