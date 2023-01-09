Expand / Collapse search
'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes seventh highest-grossing film of all time at $1.7 billion ticket sales

The original 2009 'Avatar' earned $3.5 billion in global revenue

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond analyzes the opening weekend numbers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after some say the sequel failed to live up to Disney's box office hopes on 'The Claman Countdown.'

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is dominating the box office for a fourth consecutive weekend, earning more than $1.7 billion and taking the number seven spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time. 

Global ticket sales for the James Cameron-directed film have surpassed $1.7 billion, according to Deadline. The original "Avatar" film, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, with global ticket sales of $3.5 billion.

The three-hour sci-fi blockbuster has officially overtaken films such as 2019's "The Lion King" and 2015's "Jurassic World" on the highest-grossing movie releases chart. 

Moreover, "Way of Water" is the most profitable movie since the start of the pandemic, which ravaged box-office attendance and sales. According to Deadline, the film stands behind the original "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic, and "Avengers: Infinity War" as the biggest offshore title. 

'AVATAR 2' FALLS SHORT OF BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS WITH $134 MILLION DOMESTIC DEBUT

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has earned over $1.7 billion at the box-office weeks after its release on Dec. 16, 2022. (20th Century Studios via AP / AP Images)

The film's commercial success also helped make Disney the highest earner at the box office for the seventh consecutive year, with revenue of nearly $5 billion. Disney acquired the rights to the popular sci-fi franchise in 2019 after purchasing 20th Century Fox.

The top five biggest global markets for the film are China at $188 million, France at $107 million, Germany at $92 million, Korea at $85 million, and the United Kingdom at $69 million. 

Overall, "Way of Water" has hauled in over $548 million across Europe, $131 million in Latin America, and $512 million in the Asia-Pacific. The movie's budget was north of $350 million. 

