'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes seventh highest-grossing film of all time at $1.7 billion ticket sales

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is dominating the box office for a fourth consecutive weekend, earning more than $1.7 billion and taking the number seven spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Global ticket sales for the James Cameron -directed film have surpassed $1.7 billion, according to Deadline. The original "Avatar" film, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, with global ticket sales of $3.5 billion.

The three-hour sci-fi blockbuster has officially overtaken films such as 2019's "The Lion King" and 2015's "Jurassic World" on the highest-grossing movie releases chart.

Moreover, "Way of Water" is the most profitable movie since the start of the pandemic, which ravaged box-office attendance and sales. According to Deadline, the film stands behind the original "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic, and "Avengers: Infinity War" as the biggest offshore title.

'AVATAR 2' FALLS SHORT OF BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS WITH $134 MILLION DOMESTIC DEBUT

The film's commercial success also helped make Disney the highest earner at the box office for the seventh consecutive year, with revenue of nearly $5 billion. Disney acquired the rights to the popular sci-fi franchise in 2019 after purchasing 20th Century Fox.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The top five biggest global markets for the film are China at $188 million, France at $107 million, Germany at $92 million, Korea at $85 million, and the United Kingdom at $69 million.

Overall, "Way of Water" has hauled in over $548 million across Europe, $131 million in Latin America, and $512 million in the Asia-Pacific. The movie's budget was north of $350 million.