Taylor Swift scores Golden Globe nomination after record-breaking, billion-dollar 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift received her fifth Golden Globe nomination Monday thanks to her record-breaking "The Eras Tour."

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was nominated for one of the award show's newest categories, "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement." To qualify, the film needed to gross a minimum of $150 million worldwide with $100 million of that earned in the U.S. or Canada.

A representative for Swift did not respond to FOX Business' immediate request for comment.

The box office achievement category nominated eight films, including "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Oppenheimer," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning," "John Wick: Chapter 4" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Several years ago, the Oscars attempted to add a similar "popular film" category, but it proved to be an immensely unpopular decision and was dropped amid backlash.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S STAR-STUDDED INNER CIRCLE AFTER SCANDAL: ‘I DIDN’T TRUST ANYONE ANYMORE'

Swift's "The Eras Tour" has broken records all year. The show was both the No. 1 tour worldwide and in North America for 2023, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

The concert, which went international in November, brought in $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.

"The Eras Tour" is the first tour to ever cross the billion-dollar threshold, Pollstar found. Swift's tour additionally brought in $200 million in merch sales and "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" earned the "Midnights" singer-songwriter roughly $250 million, marking it the highest-grossing concert film.

According to their estimates, Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Swift as well. The magazine projects the Eras Tour will once again reach $1 billion within their eligibility window, meaning Swift is likely to bring in over $2 billion over the span of the tour.

TAYLOR SWIFT PASSES BILLIONAIRE STATUS IN MUSIC INDUSTRY ERA OF ARTISTS LOSING MILLIONS

Swift, 33, opened "The Eras Tour" in Arizona in March. She traveled across the U.S. throughout the summer, wrapping up the first leg of the tour in August in Los Angeles.

The global pop star also reached a net worth of $1 billion in October, according to Forbes.

"Taylor is in a unique position, in terms of monetizing her talent. In an era where artists have lost millions – as album sales gave way to digital downloads – she’s actually riding the tech wave, instead of going out with the digital tide," branding expert Doug Eldridge previously told FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Dec. 13, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be available for fans to rent via streaming platforms after premiering exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift announced on social media. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on… you guessed it, December 13."

It's likely Swift's concert film will eventually live on a streaming platform as part of the subscriber's regular content – the same way Netflix is the home for "Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.