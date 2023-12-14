Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make list of wealthiest celeb couples

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce landed a spot on the list of wealthiest celebrity couples, according to a new study.

The 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old NFL star were ranked third on a list compiled by branding agency Arka, which conducted research on individual celebrities' net worth as well as their primary sources of income.

The couple's combined net worth is estimated to be $1.13 billion, though Taylor's earnings account for a majority of the total haul. With a fortune reportedly worth $1.1 billion, Taylor has earned significantly more than Travis, whose net worth is reportedly $30 million.

According to Arka, Swift's primary source of income came from the profits of her wildly successful concert tours. In October, Swift achieved billionaire status due to the sales from her ongoing Eras tour, according to an analysis by Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, Kelce's net worth is mostly due to his lucrative contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to the 2020 season, the tight end signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the team.

According to Arka, the female partner had a higher net worth than her male counterpart in half of the 12 couples that made the list.

Music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z topped the list with a staggering total net worth estimated to be $3.04 billion. In 2019, Jay-Z became rap's first billionaire with a reported personal net worth of $2.5 billion.

In addition to earnings from his music, Jay-Z also amassed his fortune from his business ventures, including his liquor brands, real estate, tech companies and investments.

According to Arka, Beyoncé has a net worth of $540 million due to her music, Ivy Park fashion brand and concert tours. However, Forbes reported earlier this month that her net worth had soared to $800 million after the success of her "Renaissance" album and world tour.

Another musical duo, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, placed second on the list with a total fortune of around $1.425 billion. Like Swift, Rihanna's personal net worth is markedly higher than that of her partner. In 2021, the singer became the richest female musician in the world with a reported personal net worth of $1.4 billion. Rihanna owes her wealth to earnings from her music and her Fenty Beauty brand, per Arka.

A$AP Rocky reportedly has a net worth of $25 million, which stems from his music career, collaborations with brands, including Dior and Gucci, as well as his luxury car collection.

New couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet came in fourth with a combined net worth estimated to be $725 million.

Jenner, whose net worth is reportedly $700 million, earned $600 million after selling 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc in 2020. Meanwhile, Chalamet's acting career has earned him a net worth of around $25 million.

Two of Jenner's sisters also made the list. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny placed ninth with a total net worth of $163 million, while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker came in right behind them at 10th with a combined fortune estimated at $115 million.

Bad Bunny's net worth of approximately $88 million was moderately higher than that of Kendall, who is reportedly worth $75 million. However, Kardashian has a net worth of $65 million, exceeding Barker's net worth by $15 million, per Arka.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck claimed the fifth spot with a total net worth of around $500 million. Lopez's net worth is $400 million compared to Affleck's net worth of $100 million, according to the list.



Other couples making the cut included David and Victoria Beckham (sixth with $520 million), Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (seventh with $380 million), Justin and Hailey Bieber (eighth at $320 million), Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz (11th at $90 million), and Zendaya and Tom Holland (12th with $40 million).