Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's former Beverly Hills rental house hits the market for $85 million

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leased the 12-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate before buying their permanent home for $60 million in June

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's former rental home in Beverly Hills has hit the market for $85 million.

The 51-year-old actor and the 54-year-old singer, who tied the knot in July 2022, leased the massive estate for almost two years while house-hunting for their permanent home. In June, the pair paid $60.8 million for a 12-bedroom, 27-bathroom mansion in the Wallingford Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

Affleck and Lopez's previous residence was the home of Danny DeVito and his wife Rhea Perlman for almost two decades before they sold it in 2015, according to the Wall Street Journal. The mansion is currently owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, the one-time fiancé of Mariah Carey.

jlo and bens beverly hills rental home/jennifer lopez and ben affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's former rental home in Beverly Hills has been listed for $85 million. (Adrian van Anz/Getty / Fox News)

The 24,325 square-foot estate, which sits on 1.2 acres of property, boasts 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The listing is held by Santiago Arana of The Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty

"What makes the property very special is that it's in one of the best locations of Beverly Hills, sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac," Arana said in a statement to FOX Business. 

He continued, "It truly is one of the most private estates you could imagine. Additionally, you also have everything you need on the property with endless amenities that will satisfy the most discerning buyer."

formal entryway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lived in the mansion while house-hunting for their permanent home, which they purchased for $60 million in June. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

living room

The 24,325 square-foot estate, which sits on 1.2 acres of property, boasts 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

kitchen

The main house includes a "chef's kitchen" complete with a built-in banquet and "top-of-the-line appliances."  (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

The 25,000-square-foot main house includes six bedrooms, which are each furnished with en-suite bathrooms, per the listing. The home also features a grand entryway with views of the expansive yard, a living room with an attached office/den, and a formal dining room that seats 12.

The primary bedroom suite boasts dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, a fireplace sitting area and a private balcony.  

The main residence also includes a "chef's kitchen," complete with a built-in banquet and "top-of-the-line appliances," and a family room with a newly renovated bar. In addition, the house features a 5,000-square-foot theater with a bar and game room, plus a cigar lounge and a wine cellar.

dining room

The home features a formal dining room that seats 12. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

master bedroom

The master bedroom suite offers dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, a fireplace sitting area and a private balcony. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

theater room in house

The main residence features a 5,000-square-foot movie theater. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

wine cellar in house

The property includes a cigar room and a wine cellar. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

pool on the property of house

The estate includes a pool and spa with an adjacent pool house. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

view of house backyard

The estate is located in an exclusive cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. (Adrian van Anz / Fox News)

Adjacent to the main residence, a three-story, 2,800-square-foot accessory building on the property provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two bars, a staff room, a gym and two saunas. The accessory building is attached to a six-car garage that includes three lifts. Another garage on the estate offers parking for two cars.

The estate also features a 1,405-square-foot pool house next to a pool and spa. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom pool house features a "spacious living area" and a "well-appointed kitchen."

After their nuptials, Lopez and Affleck each listed their own Los Angeles-area properties. The "On the Floor" hitmaker's Bel Air mansion hit the market for $42.5 million in February and the Oscar winner sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million last October.