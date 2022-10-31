Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week

The 'Anti-Hero' singer said she was 'IN SHAMBLES' over the news

Taylor Swift made music history when ten songs from her new album "Midnights" charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week.

"Anti-Hero," the first single from her album, claimed the No. 1 spot. The other top five songs were "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Snow on the Beach" and "Midnight Rain."

The songs "Bejeweled," "Question…?," "You’re On Your Own, Kid," "Karma" and "Vigilante S--t" followed. 

Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard. The 32-year-old also surpassed Drake and the Beatles for having the most titles in the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Taylor Swift Grammys

Taylor Swift with her Grammy for winning Album of the Year on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The global pop star took to Twitter to record her reaction to the news.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer-songwriter wrote.

The other 10 tracks from "Midnights" also charted on Billboard's Hot 100. The Hot 100 tracks U.S. streaming music (official audio and official video), sales data and radio airplay.

"Midnights" broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it debuted on October 21. 

Taylor Swift on the red carpet

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The album was so highly-anticipated that it overwhelmed Spotify's platform, with at least 8,000 frustrated music listeners reporting outages.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift tweeted at the time. "Like what even just happened??!?!"