Adele concert tickets surge up to $40K, Bruce Springsteen’s prices soar to $4K as fans express outrage

Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record-high prices, as fans were shocked to see the cost surge.

British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has concert tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.

On Monday evening, two tickets for the "Easy On Me" singer were priced at $41,280 each. Other ticket tiers were being sold for $20,000 each or more.

Ticket prices for the "Weekends with Adele" tour, which will run from Nov. 18, 2022 until March 25, 2023, start from more than $1,100 Tuesday. Tickets are not currently available at Ticketmaster.

ADELE ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED LAS VEGAS SHOWS

Meanwhile, fans got another sticker shock last week when attempting to purchase concert tickets to see rock musician Bruce Springsteen.

Seats skyrocketed to $4,000 due to Ticketmaster’s "dynamic pricing program," which raises prices based on demand.

Fans were stunned with Springsteen’s upcoming tour costs, as Ticketmaster addresses pricing backlash Sunday to release statistics about costs.

One critic took to Twitter to spark their outrage saying, "Gotta get a 2nd mortgage to get a ticket."

Another Springsteen fan tweeted that they are waiting for a quote on selling their kidney in order to afford a concert ticket: "Waiting for the quote on selling my kidney to get nosebleed seats."

Others continued to blame Ticketmaster for their "garbage" policies.

However, the popular ticket sales and distribution company stood by its "dynamic pricing program" and said only 1.3% of total tickets across "The Boss" tour sold for more than $1,000, according to Variety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Springsteen and the E Street Band are going on tour in 2023, as tickets started going on sale on July 20.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tickets for the "Tougher Than the Rest" singer’s March 16 concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.