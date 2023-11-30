Sofia Vergara battles Los Angeles contractor over mansion in multimillion-dollar lawsuit

Sofia Vergara is wrapped up in a legal battle with a home contractor over renovations on her Beverly Hills mansion.

The 51-year-old actress had issues with Reside Custom Homes before the company decided to sue Vergara for $1.7 million, her lawyer Marty Singer told Fox News Digital.

"My client made claims against the contractor, Reside, several months before this specious lawsuit was filed," Singer said in a statement. "Sofia Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seeking damages in excess of $5 million."

"We are confident that my client will prevail in this dispute."

Vergara hired Reside Custom Homes in April 2022 for renovations to her Beverly Hills mansion, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The contractor claimed the bulk of the work was completed by December 2022 but Vergara commissioned more renovations. The extra work took another three months to finish, the court docs alleged.

Reside Custom Homes claimed the company fronted the money for the additional work with Vergara agreeing to pay them back. However, the "Modern Family" star never did.

The court docs claimed Vergara told the contracting company she had approved a $900,000 invoice and alerted her money manager to pay up.

Now, Reside Custom Homes has sued Vergara for the amount she allegedly owes – $1,700,492.64.

"Reside Custom Homes was forced to sue Ms. Vergara for money that she has owed to RCH since March 2023 and that she promised RCH she would pay," Stephen E. Foster, a lawyer for the contractor, told Fox News Digital. "For some seven months, despite repeated appeals by RCH for payment, Ms. Vergara never formally complained about the quality of RCH’s work nor disputed any specific charge. Aware that RCH only had until November to file suit, in October Ms. Vergara had her longtime entertainment attorney write to RCH seeking to bully RCH into walking away from the money it and its hard-working subcontractors are owed."

"RCH is not, and will not be, deterred by baseless threats, and emphatically rejects Ms. Vergara’s conjured-up, belated and convenient accusations. Unlike Ms. Vergara and her counsel, RCH will not litigate its claims against Ms. Vergara in letters, emails, or the media. Instead, RCH looks forward to having its dispute adjudicated by an impartial tribunal applying the law to the true facts, and RCH is confident it will prevail on the merits."

Vergara previously listed the Beverly Hills home in June 2023 for $18 million.

The sprawling estate spans nearly 12,000 square feet and boasts seven all-ensuite bedrooms and three powder rooms. Located in the center of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, the gated estate is just minutes from iconic restaurants, shops and The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The property was on the market in July 2022 for nearly $20 million.

Vergara had resided at the property with her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello.

FOX Business' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.