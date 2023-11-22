Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Celebrity Homes
Published

Frank Sinatra's former Los Angeles home hits market for $8.99 million

500 production companies have used estate designed by architect William Pereira for filming locations

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 21

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Frank Sinatra's former house in the Los Angeles suburb of West Hills, California, has been listed for $8.995 million.

The legendary crooner leased the property from New York banking heiress Dora Hutchinson for eight years, according to the New York Post. The estate was also home to Lucille Ball, who rented it from Hutchinson after her split from husband Desi Arnaz in 1960, per the outlet.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mid-century modern home is perched on four acres of land on a mountaintop overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes of Frontgate Real Estate hold the listing.

frank sinatra/frank sinatra house

Frank Sinatra's former Los Angeles-area house was listed for $8.995 million. (Getty / Kia Media / Fox News)

According to the New York Post, the residence has also been used as a filming location by over 500 movie and television production companies. The house has been featured in films that include "Dreamgirls" and "Transformers" and TV shows that include "Mad Men," "Californication" and "Bewitched," per the outlet.

FRANK SINATRA'S DESERT ESCAPE VILLA MAGGIO BACK ON MARKET

The estate was also used as a backdrop for music videos, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Usher's "Burn" and Rihanna's "B**** Better Have My Money."

Hutchinson commissioned renowned architect William Pereira to design the 6,661-square-foot home, which was built between 1949 and 1951.

frank sinatra house front twilight

The legendary crooner lived in the house for eight years. (Kia Media / Fox News)

frank sinatra house living room

The estate was designed by renowned architect William Pereira. (Kia media / Fox News)

intererior wall of frank sinatras house

The property, known as the Farralone House, was also home to Lucille Ball, according to the New York Post. (Kia Media / Fox News)

Some of Pereira's most notable projects include CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, the "Theme Building" at Los Angeles International Airport, Fox Plaza, the Los Angeles County Museum and the Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego.

Prior to becoming an architect, Pereira worked in film production, winning an Academy Award for special effects for the 1942 action adventure movie "Reap the Wild Wind."

The single-story house, known as the Farralone House, is situated on top of a half-mile private road and boasts "breathtaking city light views, as well as sweeping vistas" of the Chatworth Nature Reserve, per the listing.

frank sinatra house pool

The property has been used as a filming location by over 500 production companies. (Kia Media / Fox News)

frank sinatra house exterior night

The house served as the backdrop for major productions, including "Transformers," "Dreamgirls," "Mad Men," "Californication" and "Bewitched." (Kia Media / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The entry features a "pavilion glass door" that opens to a grand parlor with "soaring 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls" that frame views of the house's lounge terrace, spacious pergola and 50-foot pool.

The west wing of the house boasts a formal dining room, a sunlit chef's kitchen and three en-suite bedrooms that are connected by a sitting room. The property's east wing offers a spacious primary suite that overlooks the garden.

frank sinatra house front

The house has also served as a setting for music videos by Miley Cyrus, Usher and Rihanna. (Kia Media / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the listing, an adjacent 9.5-acre parcel of land can also be purchased separately. The parcel "features a guest house with private pool and offers discreet privacy from the main residence."

The listing also notes that the property "comes with a tentative tract map for a small enclave development, presenting an enticing opportunity for those looking to expand their real estate portfolio."

Per Mansion Global, the estate, along with the guesthouse, was listed for $12.75 million in October 2022. The previous year, the property with an additional seven-plus acres of land was listed for $21.5 million, according to the outlet.