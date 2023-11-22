Frank Sinatra's former Los Angeles home hits market for $8.99 million

Frank Sinatra's former house in the Los Angeles suburb of West Hills, California, has been listed for $8.995 million.

The legendary crooner leased the property from New York banking heiress Dora Hutchinson for eight years, according to the New York Post. The estate was also home to Lucille Ball, who rented it from Hutchinson after her split from husband Desi Arnaz in 1960, per the outlet.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mid-century modern home is perched on four acres of land on a mountaintop overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes of Frontgate Real Estate hold the listing.

According to the New York Post, the residence has also been used as a filming location by over 500 movie and television production companies. The house has been featured in films that include "Dreamgirls" and "Transformers" and TV shows that include "Mad Men," "Californication" and "Bewitched," per the outlet.

The estate was also used as a backdrop for music videos, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Usher's "Burn" and Rihanna's "B**** Better Have My Money."

Hutchinson commissioned renowned architect William Pereira to design the 6,661-square-foot home, which was built between 1949 and 1951.

Some of Pereira's most notable projects include CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, the "Theme Building" at Los Angeles International Airport, Fox Plaza, the Los Angeles County Museum and the Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego.

Prior to becoming an architect, Pereira worked in film production, winning an Academy Award for special effects for the 1942 action adventure movie "Reap the Wild Wind."

The single-story house, known as the Farralone House, is situated on top of a half-mile private road and boasts "breathtaking city light views, as well as sweeping vistas" of the Chatworth Nature Reserve, per the listing.

The entry features a "pavilion glass door" that opens to a grand parlor with "soaring 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls" that frame views of the house's lounge terrace, spacious pergola and 50-foot pool.

The west wing of the house boasts a formal dining room, a sunlit chef's kitchen and three en-suite bedrooms that are connected by a sitting room. The property's east wing offers a spacious primary suite that overlooks the garden.

According to the listing, an adjacent 9.5-acre parcel of land can also be purchased separately. The parcel "features a guest house with private pool and offers discreet privacy from the main residence."

The listing also notes that the property "comes with a tentative tract map for a small enclave development, presenting an enticing opportunity for those looking to expand their real estate portfolio."

Per Mansion Global, the estate, along with the guesthouse, was listed for $12.75 million in October 2022. The previous year, the property with an additional seven-plus acres of land was listed for $21.5 million, according to the outlet.