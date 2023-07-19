Shooting victim credits Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for saving her life: 'Body armor for women'

A woman, who was shot four times earlier this year, claimed in a recent TikTok that wearing a SKIMS bodysuit saved her life because it was so tight she didn’t bleed out.

Angelina Wiley was quick to praise SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, attesting "Kim Kardashian saved my life."

She explained, "This New Year’s I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit."

She explained that the shapewear was "so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out."

Wiley said she recommended the shapewear and "definitely" planned to buy more.

TAYLOR SWIFT, OPRAH, KIM KARDASHIAN LAND SPOTS ON FORBES' RICHEST SELF-MADE WOMEN IN AMERICA

"I mean I should wear it every day," she continued. "It’s like body armor for women."

Wiley was one of two people shot on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri, while out with friends, and suffered a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis, according to KCTV.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Call it fate or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim," she said laughing. "I’mma call it Kim for sure."

Kardashian, herself, reportedly shared the post on her Instagram Story over the weekend, writing, "wowww" with a praying emoji.

FOX Business has reached out to Kardashian and SKIMS for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Still can’t believe it," Wiley wrote, adding, "It was so exciting" after commenters said they had seen her story on Kardashian’s Instagram.

In another video posted last weekend, Wiley explained that the bodysuit had pushed her in so the bullet hit the "fattier" part of her stomach.

She said the bullet is still in her stomach because doctors said it would be "higher risk" to remove it.

She added that she was "so sad" that her bodysuit was destroyed "because that was the first day I got to wear it" and after she was shot it was cut open and taken for evidence.

But she said that SKIMS gave her a full refund and a discount on future purchases — although several commenters suggested she should be made part of SKIMS' PR team.