Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

‘Seinfeld’ producer lists Los Angeles mansion for $17.75M

The luxurious, modern home boasts 6 beds and 9 baths

close
Luxury homes and interest rates video

Celebrity real estate agent provides insight into LA luxury home market

Luxury homes and interest rates

"Seinfeld" producer Andrew Scheinman is expanding his creative skills from the big screen to massive mansions. 

Scheinman, who also produced popular television and movie projects that include "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride" and "A Few Good Men," has listed a sprawling Los Angeles property for $17.75 million.

The Emmy Award winner’s most recent luxury project has hit the Los Angeles market, boasting six beds and nine baths and spanning 7,200 square feet.

MARILYN MONROE'S LOS ANGELES HOME WHERE SHE DIED SPARED FROM DEMOLITION — FOR NOW

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

Andrew Scheinman, Hollywood producer for popular shows and films like "Seinfeld" and "When Harry Met Sally," has listed a sprawling L.A. mansion for $17.75 million. (Simon Berlyn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Guests are immediately welcomed with a lavish and modern architectural design on the exterior of the Brentwood mansion, which sits on a hillside in a private area with a manicured garden on the side of the home.

Some 150 trees and lush greenery have been planted on the property to maximize privacy.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

The house boasts European oak flooring and a 72-bottle glass wine closet that separates the dining hall from the living area. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Wide plank, European oak flooring is found throughout the inviting abode, and  a 72-bottle glass wine closet separates the dining hall from the living area.

The luxurious kitchen consists of a marble island, two sink stations, a retractable television and a hidden walk-in pantry.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

The mansion has a luxurious kitchen that includes a marble island, two sink stations, a retractable television and a hidden walk-in pantry. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENT SAYS LA MARKET TAKING ‘SLOW’ TURN AS MANSION TAX GOES INTO EFFECT

The master bedroom includes a fireplace with neutral tones and furniture in the spacious area. Natural lighting shines into almost every extravagant room in the home.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

The master bedroom includes a fireplace and furniture in the spacious area, and natural lighting shines into almost every room in the home. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

The grand bathroom contains a large marble and glass steam shower. Next to the sophisticated bathroom, a walk-in closet is found.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

The grand bathroom contains a large marble and glass steam shower. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

A walk-in closet is next to a sophisticated bathroom. (Simon Berlyn)

Meanwhile, a large glass pane is placed in front of the railing displayed in the living room area, which leads to an office or lounge area upstairs. On the second floor, a balcony offers breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline, expanding to the ocean.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

On the second floor, a balcony offers breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline, expanding to the ocean. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

The lush backyard contains a large in-ground swimming pool to cool off on a warm California day. An outdoor kitchen with an al-fresco dining area features a covered grill and pizza oven by the pool.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

The lush backyard contains a large in-ground swimming pool. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

An outdoor kitchen and al-fresco dining area features a covered grill and pizza oven by the pool. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

BILLY JOEL LISTS NEW YORK ESTATE FOR $49 MILLION

Other entertainment amenities include an infrared sauna, a home theater outfitted with a 165-inch viewing screen, and beamed lighting from the ceilings, cascading onto the wall.

andrew scheinman, los angeles mansion

Other entertainment amenities include an infrared sauna, a home theater and beamed lighting. (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Scheinman, the co-owner of the production company Castle Rock Entertainment, built this property with the help of his brother, Adam, as an investor.

"This is the third house my brother and I have built together," Scheinman, 75, told Mansion Global. "Once I was out of the film business, I thought this was a nice creative outlet."

After five years of being meticulously crafted, the custom-built mansion has hit the Los Angeles market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland’s currently holds the listing, and the luxurious home is designed by the award-winning Rockefeller Kempel Architects.

"We asked for something modern but warm. Sometimes, modern homes can feel a little cold. We wanted it to be cozy, even with its walls of glass," Scheinman said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other celebrity neighbors nestled in the Lower Mandeville Canyon region include Hollywood stars Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon.