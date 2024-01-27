‘Seinfeld’ producer lists Los Angeles mansion for $17.75M

"Seinfeld" producer Andrew Scheinman is expanding his creative skills from the big screen to massive mansions.

Scheinman, who also produced popular television and movie projects that include "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride" and "A Few Good Men," has listed a sprawling Los Angeles property for $17.75 million.

The Emmy Award winner’s most recent luxury project has hit the Los Angeles market, boasting six beds and nine baths and spanning 7,200 square feet.

Guests are immediately welcomed with a lavish and modern architectural design on the exterior of the Brentwood mansion, which sits on a hillside in a private area with a manicured garden on the side of the home.

Some 150 trees and lush greenery have been planted on the property to maximize privacy.

Wide plank, European oak flooring is found throughout the inviting abode, and a 72-bottle glass wine closet separates the dining hall from the living area.

The luxurious kitchen consists of a marble island, two sink stations, a retractable television and a hidden walk-in pantry.

The master bedroom includes a fireplace with neutral tones and furniture in the spacious area. Natural lighting shines into almost every extravagant room in the home.

The grand bathroom contains a large marble and glass steam shower. Next to the sophisticated bathroom, a walk-in closet is found.

Meanwhile, a large glass pane is placed in front of the railing displayed in the living room area, which leads to an office or lounge area upstairs. On the second floor, a balcony offers breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline, expanding to the ocean.

The lush backyard contains a large in-ground swimming pool to cool off on a warm California day. An outdoor kitchen with an al-fresco dining area features a covered grill and pizza oven by the pool.

Other entertainment amenities include an infrared sauna, a home theater outfitted with a 165-inch viewing screen, and beamed lighting from the ceilings, cascading onto the wall.

Scheinman, the co-owner of the production company Castle Rock Entertainment, built this property with the help of his brother, Adam, as an investor.

"This is the third house my brother and I have built together," Scheinman, 75, told Mansion Global. "Once I was out of the film business, I thought this was a nice creative outlet."

After five years of being meticulously crafted, the custom-built mansion has hit the Los Angeles market.

David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland’s currently holds the listing, and the luxurious home is designed by the award-winning Rockefeller Kempel Architects.

"We asked for something modern but warm. Sometimes, modern homes can feel a little cold. We wanted it to be cozy, even with its walls of glass," Scheinman said.

Other celebrity neighbors nestled in the Lower Mandeville Canyon region include Hollywood stars Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon.