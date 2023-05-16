Billy Joel lists New York estate for $49 million

Billy Joel is saying good-bye to his New York estate.

The musician, 74, put his Long Island home on the market for $49 million. The waterfront property sprawls over 26 acres and the 20,000 square-foot main house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The main house — which sits on the shores of Oyster Bay Harbor — is currently under renovation. Joel's former estate has elevator access to all floors, plus an additional three-bedroom beach house on the property.

The main house features an eat-in kitchen as well as amenities like a helipad, an outdoor and indoor pool, a floating dock witha boat ramp, a bowling alley, a maintenance house and an additional four-bedroom guest house, with an attached three-bedroom apartment, according to the listing.

Joel lived in the home on Centre Island for 20 years. The listing agency describes the luxury property as an "extraordinary one-of-a-kind waterfront estate" with 2,000 feet of waterfront access.

Bonnie Williamson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

According to Newsday, Joel purchased the home in 2002 for $22.5 million and first listed it in 2008 for $32.5 million before pulling it off the market. The main estate in Nassau County was built in 1994, according to the listing.

Joel is active in the real estate market. According to the outlet, the famed musician purchased a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida for $22.1 million in 2015.

He put the house on the market in 2018 for $21.9 million.

In December, the "Piano Man" crooner canceled his very last Madison Square Garden show of 2022 due to an illness he contracted.

Joel has been a regular performer at MSG in New York since he first started his residency in 2014. Since then, he's played one concert each month at the venue.

The canceled show, which was slated to take place on Dec. 19, 2022, would have marked Joel's 86th monthly show and his 132nd at Madison Square Garden.

Joel announced the news of his show's cancelation in December on Twitter, citing a "viral infection" as the culprit. At the time, he announced that the show would be postponed to June 2023.