Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion receives foreclosure date

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are facing foreclosure on their multimillion-dollar Georgia mansion once again, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

A Fulton County judge recently ruled the court "intends to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding on or after May 3, 2024" in a petition for an injunction initially filed in October by Truist Bank.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Biermann, a former NFL player, have been embroiled in a year-long divorce battle after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, wine cellar and game room in addition to a pool and grotto area.

In addition to their financial woes with the property, Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, were recently ordered to turn over a 2019 Range Rover in a personal property foreclosure suit filed by Ally Bank in December.

The "Don't Be Tardy" stars were accused of owing more than $83,000 on the vehicle contract, and a writ of possession was ordered in March for the vehicle to be returned.

Kim and Kroy first filed dueling divorces in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

During a status conference hearing in October, a judge ruled that their Alpharetta, Georgia, home "shall be listed for sale," and both petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

The order stated, "Respondent (Zolciak) shall have exclusive possession and use of the basement/nanny suite; and Petitioner (Biermann) shall have exclusive possession and use of the master bedroom."

In February 2023, it was reported the couple's extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and scheduled to go up for public auction in March, allegedly due to Biermann and Zolciak defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital last year.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

A rep for Zolciak did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.