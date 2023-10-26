Kim Zolciak banished to the basement as judge rules exes must sell mansion and live in separate quarters

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are being forced to sell their multimillion-dollar Georgia mansion, a court ordered as part of their divorce conditions.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and ex NFL player will both be allowed to live together at the home in the Atlanta suburbs, but Zolciak must move to the basement while Biermann gets the primary suite, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In addition, Zolciak and Biermann were ordered by a judge to "behave civilly towards one another – especially in the presence of the minor children."

KIM ZOLCIAK, KROY BIERMANN OWE IRS MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN UNPAID TAXES AMID CONTENTIOUS DIVORCE

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also adopted Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

The estranged couple first filed dueling divorces in May after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

KIM ZOLCIAK FILES DIVORCE COUNTERCLAIM SEEKING FULL CUSTODY OF CHILDREN WITH EX KROY BIERMANN

During a recent status conference hearing, a judge ruled that their Alpharetta, Georgia home "shall be listed for sale" and both petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

The order stated, "Respondent (Zolciak) shall have exclusive possession and use of the basement/nanny suite; and Petitioner (Biermann) shall have exclusive possession and use of the master bedroom."

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres of land, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, wine cellar and game room in addition to a pool and grotto area.

Zolciak and Biermann are not allowed to enter the other party's "individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission." They are allowed to "share the common areas of the marital residence."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both parties are required to cooperate with an agreed upon real estate agent to list and sell the home, which includes "showing of said property, using a lock box, showing the marital residence, and meeting with prospective purchasers."

Once the home sells, the net proceeds shall be held in escrow by Zolciak's attorney.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital earlier this year revealed that the estranged couple also has an outstanding balance with the Internal Revenue Service that totals more than $1 million.

A Notice of Federal Tax Lien was filed with the Department of Treasury in April, citing missed tax payments for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. The total sum owed to the Department of Treasury is $1,1147,834.

In February, it was reported Zolciak and Biermann’s extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March, allegedly due to the couple defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. The foreclosure auction was later canceled.