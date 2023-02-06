Phoenix police investigating $100K theft from Super Bowl Experience

Phoenix police are investigating after $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Super Bowl Experience at the downtown convention center on Saturday.

The theft was reported around 5 p.m. Feb. 4 from an area blocked off to motorists for the event.

Police have not provided many details about what was taken, rather referring to it as "production property" from a third-party vendor parked at the event, FOX 10 reports.

Attendees of the NFL's biggest fan event in the week leading up to the Super Bowl said the theft is not the message Arizonans want to send to people visiting the Grand Canyon State for the big game.

SUPER BOWL FANS WILL CONSUME WHOPPING NUMBER OF WINGS, ACCORDING TO NATIONAL CHICKEN COUNCIL

"It's crazy, but that’s today's world," a man named Dave said.

"It’s definitely weird coming home and seeing how much crime has happened from being gone 25 years ago," a woman named Melissa told FOX 10. "It’s a different Valley, but I hope we as a community can make it better."

COMEDIAN JEFF ROSS ROASTS 'AMERICAN LEGEND' IN 2023 SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

"Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related," police said.

There are two unidentified suspects involved, according to Arizona's Family.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The Super Bowl Experience is open again from Feb. 9 - Feb. 11.