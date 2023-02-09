Phoenix police announce arrest in $100K theft from Super Bowl Experience

Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man allegedly involved in the theft of more than $100,000 in property from the Super Bowl Experience downtown.

George Rodriguez, 36, was booked into jail on theft charges Feb. 7, three days after four projection lights and a power distributor worth $105,000 were seen in the back of a truck leaving the Regency parking garage, according to court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix.

Rodriguez reportedly told police a friend contacted him claiming that "he found his stolen property, and he needed [George's] assistance in obtaining the items."

Rodriguez did not say he knew he was stealing but knew something was off when he was asked to cover up his license plate before entering the parking garage.

All the stolen production equipment was located, recovered and returned to the victim, a police press release says.

Police did not say if they have arrested the man Rodriguez mentioned during his interview with officers.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The Super Bowl Experience is open again from Feb. 9-11.