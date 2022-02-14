Passionflix CEO explains how her company avoids 'membership fatigue'

Passionflix is aiming to revolutionize the on-demand streaming industry by adapting best-selling romance novels into original videos and series.

Founder and CEO Tosca Musk told "The Claman Countdown" Monday Passionflix’s "extremely unique" offering in the market helps them avoid "membership fatigue" that other services are facing.

"We’re releasing an original movie every six weeks or so. Those fans just keep coming back and compounding," Musk told host Liz Claman. "It’s those original adaptations that these fans want to watch."

With the romance novel industry worth over $1 billion a year, Musk said there was opportunity with an audience that has been "clamoring for this content."

"We are very laser-focused on adapting best-selling romance novels and turning them into movies and series, and nobody else is as laser-focused on that, as possible, as we are," Musk said of the production. "We’re basically bringing that audience, those readers, directly to our platform."

Musk explained her success stemmed from her mother who encouraged her and siblings, Kimbal and Elon Musk, to follow their dreams with passion.

"It’s not very often that you find families that are passionate about, that are excited about supporting a kid who wants to go into the arts," she reflected on her mother. "We were just encouraged to always find meaning behind what we were doing and go out there and solve the problem."

The entertainment streaming platform and production company was founded in 2017.

Original films include, "The Matchmaker’s Playbook," "The Will," "A Brother’s Honor," and more. The site also offers licensed content that includes "Pride and Prejudice," "Sabrina," "Roman Holiday," and others.

Each film is rated on a unique scale including, "Oh So Vanilla," "Mildly Titillating," "Passion & Romance," "Toe Curling Yumminess" and "NSFW."

Passionflix offers an unlimited access membership of $5.99/month. Their mission is to "empower women through emotional strength, removing shame from female sexuality, and provide the audience with strong female characters, a rich diversity of stories, and [happily ever afters] that will make you come back again and again."