Elon Musk warns of skyrocketing national debt: 'Something has got to give'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk warned about the national debt this week saying that "something has got to give."

"True national debt, including unfunded entitlements, is at least $60 trillion – roughly three times the size of the entire US economy. Something has got to give," Musk tweeted Thursday.

The U.S. national debt currently sits at just over $30 trillion but, as Musk points out, that does not factor in unfunded entitlements and future obligations.

When all obligations are factored in, it is estimated that the true national debt figure ranges from $60 trillion to $123 trillion .

The skyrocketing debt comes as President Biden continues to push massive spending packages including his Build Back Better agenda which comes with a price tag of $1.75 trillion.

