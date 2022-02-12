Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Elon Musk warns of skyrocketing national debt: 'Something has got to give'

The official national debt is just over $30 trillion

close
Tesla owner and Bitcoin miner Siraj Raval reveals how he mines up to $800 in cryptocurrency a month with his car. video

Tesla owner mines crypto with car: It's 'really simple'

Tesla owner and Bitcoin miner Siraj Raval reveals how he mines up to $800 in cryptocurrency a month with his car.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk warned about the national debt this week saying that "something has got to give."

"True national debt, including unfunded entitlements, is at least $60 trillion – roughly three times the size of the entire US economy. Something has got to give," Musk tweeted Thursday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (  / Getty Images)

JOE ROGAN SAYS THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK IS THE 'COOLEST CAR' HE'S EVER SEEN

The U.S. national debt currently sits at just over $30 trillion but, as Musk points out, that does not factor in unfunded entitlements and future obligations.

Tesla is on track to post its fastest annual production growth since 2018 despite parts shortages.

Tesla is on track to post its fastest annual production growth since 2018 despite parts shortages.  (Michael Reynolds/Shutterstock)

ELON MUSK ON WHY YOU WON’T SEE HIM ON CNN ANYTIME SOON: ‘I’M NOT PERVERTED ENOUGH’

When all obligations are factored in, it is estimated that the true national debt figure ranges from $60 trillion to $123 trillion.

The skyrocketing debt comes as President Biden continues to push massive spending packages including his Build Back Better agenda which comes with a price tag of $1.75 trillion.

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.  (  / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, if Biden’s Build Back Better Act is passed by Congress it will increase the national debt by 24% within 30 years if all of its provisions are extended. 