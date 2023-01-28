Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband leaves her $10 in will despite 12-day marriage: 'Will always love Pamela'

'Baywatch' bombshell Pamela Anders tied the knot with movie producer Jon Peters in 2020

Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband and Hollywood producer Jon Peters plans to leave a generous amount of money for the former Playboy model.

Although their nuptials only lasted 12 days, Peters expressed that he will always be fond of Anderson. 

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," the "Star is Born" producer said during an interview with Variety.

"As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will, and she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

The 77-year-old and 55-year-old first met at the Playboy Mansion.

The "Baywatch" star started living with the mogul at his Bel Air estate, located next to the Reagan’s mansion. 

Anderson and Peters wedded in 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world.

The couple had a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California.

While he gifted her expensive materialistic items, including jewelry, cars and clothes, their marriage lasted less than two weeks. 

"He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," Anderson told the media outlet, although things didn’t pan out. 

The blonde bombshell spoke out about their split back in February 2020. 

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

Anderson’s upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela" is slated to release on Jan. 31.