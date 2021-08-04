Pamela Anderson sells incredibly lavish Malibu home for $11.8 million amid move to Canada

Pamela Anderson has reportedly sold her lavish Malibu estate for an impressive and possibly record-breaking figure.

The former "Baywatch" star previously listed her incredibly home in the wealthy Malibu Colony area and didn’t have to do too much negotiating on the price before it was scooped up.

TMZ reports that the property sold for $11.8 million recently and that the sale may be one for the record books in Malibu Colony at roughly $4,000 per square foot of the property.

According to the listing, the home can boast 4.5 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, 2752 square feet of living area on a 6,324-foot lot. Amenities include a pool with a bar area, carved closetry, a fireplace, Picasso-style tub, shower, dry sauna and a guest house. All of it is nestled within a privately gated space. The place was designed by acclaimed architect Philip Vertoch.

People reports that Anderson initially listed the property in March for $14.9 million after scooping it up for $1.8 million in 2000. She spent the better part of the coronavirus pandemic at her grandmother’s former property in Vancouver Island, Canada with her husband, Dan Hayhurst. They even wed in the country in a surprising Christmas ceremony.

The only reason she’s willing to relinquish her incredible home is simply that she plans to reside in Canada permanently. The outlet notes that Loren Kreiss, the CEO and creative director of the Kreiss Furniture company.

"It's time I went back to my roots," Anderson previously told People.

Listing agent Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group told the outlet that the home's location is in one of the most desirable places in the world.

"The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation," Fridman said. "Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."