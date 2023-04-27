NSYNC's Lance Bass confesses he made ‘way more’ money after the group disbanded: ‘We were not rich’

Lance Bass revealed that he was not living the rich and famous lifestyle during his run with NSYNC.

Despite being a band member of the '90s pop sensation, Bass admitted he made more money after the group split.

"Well, the worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" Wednesday.

"We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC."

The 43-year-old television personality candidly spoke about his pop star experience and noted that the band’s creator and manager, Lou Pearlman, mishandled the group’s finances during their rise to fame.

"He really took a majority of all of our stuff, and the record label too … horrible, horrible deals," Bass added.

Pearlman faced hundreds of lawsuits from different boy bands, including the Backstreet Boys.

The entertainment mogul’s $300 million Ponzi scheme through his Trans Continental companies was uncovered in 2006. He was convicted of fraud in 2008.

Pearlman died at the age of 62 in prison while serving a 25-year sentence.

Bass also reflected on the good times he experienced with his fellow NSYNC band members, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

"To do that, with those guys, it was incredible, and you had some of the best experiences ever," he noted.

"Obviously, it changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life … they’re incredible, incredible guys."

Bass described how grateful he was to be part of the popular group.

"We had a great support system.… I’m glad I was in a band, because I had four of my brothers that kept you down to earth," he said.

NSYNC went on to perform at sold-out shows in the '90s. After the pop group disbanded in 2002, they each ventured off on their own projects.

The quintet last performed together in 2019 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. NSYNC joined actress and singer Ariana Grande on stage during her headline performance. Justin Timberlake was absent during the time.

Before then, the boy band reunited when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

NSYNC additionally participated in a one-night reunion for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Their last studio album was 2001’s "Celebrity." NSYNC never officially broke up, but the following year the group announced an indefinite hiatus.

Bass currently hosts the podcast "Frosted Tips," where he helps listeners "navigate the ups and downs of parenting, marriage and everything in between," according to the description.

He also hosts and produces another podcast called "Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn," a comedic musical tale that follows Mel Haber, played by Jason Alexander.

Bass has his own production companies, Free Lance Entertainment and Lance Bass Productions. He's also dipped his toes into the acting pool, starring in the 2001 film "On the Line," which featured NSYNC alum Fatone, as well as TV shows "The Rookie" and "Single Parents."