Britney Spears sells Calabasas mansion for $10 million to all-cash buyer

Spears bought home in affluent suburb of LA one day after she married Sam Asghari

The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky discusses the real estate sector as mortgage rates hit a 28-year low, down 5.7%. video

Near 30-year mortgage demand low is part of a 'weird' real estate market standoff: Mauricio Umansky

The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky discusses the real estate sector as mortgage rates hit a 28-year low, down 5.7%.

Britney Spears sold her massive, seven-bedroom home in Calabasas for $10.1 million in an off-market deal.

The 41-year-old "Toxic" singer originally purchased the 11,650-square-foot house for $11.8 million one day after marrying husband Sam Asghari in the backyard of their home in the neighboring community of Thousand Oaks.

Tucked behind multiple guarded gates, the opulent estate was built in 2008 on nearly two acres of land and was initially listed for $12 million with Bryce Pennel at Compass.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS FANS WENT A ‘LITTLE TOO FAR,’ ‘INVADED’ PRIVACY IN CALLS THAT PROMPTED WELFARE CHECK

Britney Spears sells Calabasas mansion

Britney Spears sold her Calabasas home for $10.1 million after living at the mansion for less than one year.  (One Shot Productions/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pennel told Fox News Digital, "Our primary goal in the sale of the home was to do it as quickly and as painlessly as possible. Historically homes in this neighborhood sit on the market for over a year and go through several price reductions before selling."

JENNIFER LOPEZ LISTS ‘RARE’ BEL AIR MANSION FOR $42.5 MILLION

He added, "I sourced a buyer in under 7 days and negotiated a non-contingent all-cash offer that closed in 3 business days. It was discussed and mutually agreed upon that we would rather take the slam-dunk than risk selling even lower one year from now, after months of accrued carrying costs and expenses." 

The new owner of the property is still undisclosed.

Calabasas mansion Britney Spears sold for $10 million

Britney Spears' 11,650-square-foot mansion was built in 2008 and featured luxurious mosaic tile work throughout the home. (One Shot Productions / Fox News)

Britney Spears backyard in Calabasas

While the seven-bedroom, nine-bath home was complete with the essentials, the backyard included a pool, spa and waterslide. (One Shot Productions / Fox News)

Massive steel doors lead the way into the single-story abode, which features a slew of amenities, including a 10-seat movie theater, gift wrapping room and exercise studio. 

Outdoor entertaining includes a custom-made barbecue pavilion, 55-foot pool with a waterslide in addition to waterfalls.

Spears has lived just miles away in Thousand Oaks since 2015 when she purchased a five-bedroom, seven-bath mansion for $7.4 million.

Britney Spears at GLAAD event with husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, left, and Sam Asghari married on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks.  (J. Merritt / Getty Images)

Situated on 20 acres, the property has become just as famous for her star-studded wedding day as it has for the countless social media posts of Britney dancing in her living room.

Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. They have two sons – Sean Preston and Jayden James – and their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

In November 2021, Spears was granted freedom from a 13-year conservatorship in which her father, Jamie Spears, had been in control of her financial and personal decisions. 

