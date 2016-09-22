'N Sync's Joey Fatone Dishes on Hot Dog Business

Former ‘N Sync member Joey Fatone is saying “Bye, Bye, Bye” to his boy band days, jumping head first into the food stand business. He joined the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo to discuss his new venture Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.

“Just being born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, always going to Coney Island, always getting a hot dog and Italian ices with the little paper cups… I always wanted to do something… A lot of celebrities always slap their name on something they don’t know much about… so this gave me a really great chance to kind of be hands on with [everything],” he said.

This isn’t Fatone’s first dip in the food business. He had a short stint in food entertainment as a celebrity competitor on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” and he also starred as the host of “Rewrapped.” Fatone said he thought hot dogs would be “a fun thing to do.”

“We did different things like, we have one [hot dog] called gone Hollywood, which it has guacamole, shredded mozzarella cheese [and] diced tomatoes. We have a little mini 5 hot dogs sampler – it’s actually a sampler of all of them called the boy bander. So it’s all these little funny tongue-in-cheek kind of things, but they are 100% beef, they are great hot dogs,” he said.

Fatone’s first kiosk opened last week and he says “everything is doing great.”

And as for expanding, the former boy bander plans to “[keep] it small right now, just to slowly graduate and grow.”