Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Netflix

Netflix subscriber slump: Viability of streaming services in question amid recession risk

Netflix is expected to report another massive subscriber loss as it looks to crack down on password sharing

close
CFRA Research Director Ken Leon argues the 'changes are significant' as Netflix looks to rebound from massive subscriber loss. video

Ken Leon on Netflix earnings, questions viability of streaming services in a recession

CFRA Research Director Ken Leon argues the 'changes are significant' as Netflix looks to rebound from massive subscriber loss.

CFRA Research Director Ken Leon joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the future of Netflix as the company is expected to report another massive subscriber slump and if streaming services are capable of handling a recession

KEN LEON: ... March was disappointing. Subscriber loss is expected. Could it be 2 million? You know, we're talking about a base of 221 million. So that's kind of where we are. But the changes are significant. Netflix is saying how can we actually get more paid users by perhaps password changes? Another area is related to moving downstream from just pure streaming to advertising supported or a D.O.D. And they had the deal last week with Microsoft. 

NETFLIX CHOOSES MICROSOFT FOR AD-SUPPORTED SUBSCRIPTION PLAN

And additionally, the question is how does video streaming really hold up if we move into recession? So these are really some big macro questions for Netflix.

TESLA, NETFLIX EARNINGS, GAMESTOP STOCK SPLIT, EXISTING HOME SALES TOP WEEK AHEAD

So I think for Netflix… it's a question of, you know, is the world so large that you can continue to grow subscribers? All of these businesses have been driven by subscriber growth and eventually making money, whether it's EBITDA or profitability. And the question for Netflix is, if you are a more mature company, then investors are going to begin to look at profitability. However you measure that.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
CFRA Research Director Ken Leon on Netflix's upcoming earnings report, how the company plans to crack down on password sharing and whether the streaming service trend is slowing down. video

What to expect from Netflix's earnings following massive subscriber loss

CFRA Research Director Ken Leon on Netflix's upcoming earnings report, how the company plans to crack down on password sharing and whether the streaming service trend is slowing down.