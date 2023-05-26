Morgan Wallen's Ryl Sweet Tea sells out instantly

Morgan Wallen's recently collaboration with company Ryl Tea sold out instantly after a social media post was shared.

Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea, which is inspired by the country music star's summers in Tennessee, launched online on Thursday.

"Told y’all something sweet was coming soon… introducing my very own Sweet Tea," Wallen captioned his Instagram post.

"Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the taste I remember from my childhood. It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea and the fact that it’s healthy makes it all the better. This tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day," he continued.

Wallen noted that the beverage will become available at Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Shoprite, Brookshire Grocers, Reasors, Gopuff and Sprouts Farmers Market later this upcoming month.

The company shared with USA Today that they worked with Wallen for six months to "ensure it meets the highest standards of taste, health and authenticity."

"Morgan was an invaluable resource in getting the Southern sweet tea just right through a taste verification step in the development process," CEO and founder Blodin Ukella told the outlet.

Wallen's latest business venture comes after he canceled six weeks of shows due to "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords.

His canceled May and June dates for his "One Night at a Time" tour have been rescheduled to dates between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7, 2024.