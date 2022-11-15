Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Katy Perry, Bella Hadid and more stars invest in the nonalcoholic drink trend

Blake Lively released her nonalcoholic, cocktail mixer brand in September 2021

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

This holiday season, some stars may be toasting with nonalcoholic beverages.

Katy Perry and Bella Hadid are among the stars who have launched alcohol-free beverage lines. According to Nielsen IQ, nonalcoholic drink sales are up $395 million in their sector. 

Hadid, 26, is the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, which uses caffeine, adaptogens, botanicals and nootropics in their drinks to bring calmness or to energize consumers. 

Perry, 38, is the co-creator of De Soi, which is a wine-inspired beverage using a mix of mushrooms, juices and herbs.

Katy Perry and Bella Hadid

Katy Perry and Bella Hadid have created nonalcoholic beverage companies. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY LAUNCHES SPARKLING MIXER BETTY BUZZ

Jumping on board the nonalcoholic drink trend are businesses throughout Los Angeles. Soft Spirits and The New Bar focus on alcohol-free beverages on the West Coast.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid attended a celebration for the launch of her Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership in June in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)

Blake Lively released her nonalcoholic, cocktail mixer brand, Betty Buzz, in September 2021. The actress’ company offers five flavors: Tonic Water, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hannah Bronfman, wellness entrepreneur and deejay, is an investor in Ghia – a Los Angeles based nonalcoholic apéritif brand. 

According to Shelley Elkovich, For Bitter for Worse co-founder, she’s received orders from celebrities since starting her business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I can tell you that an A-list actress ordered 36 bottles of Eva’s Spritz during her pregnancy and another household name rush-ordered our drinks with overnight shipping to her penthouse in Greenwich Village," she told the Hollywood Reporter.