Katy Perry, Bella Hadid and more stars invest in the nonalcoholic drink trend

This holiday season, some stars may be toasting with nonalcoholic beverages.

Katy Perry and Bella Hadid are among the stars who have launched alcohol-free beverage lines. According to Nielsen IQ, nonalcoholic drink sales are up $395 million in their sector.

Hadid, 26, is the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, which uses caffeine, adaptogens, botanicals and nootropics in their drinks to bring calmness or to energize consumers.

Perry, 38, is the co-creator of De Soi, which is a wine-inspired beverage using a mix of mushrooms, juices and herbs.

ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY LAUNCHES SPARKLING MIXER BETTY BUZZ

Jumping on board the nonalcoholic drink trend are businesses throughout Los Angeles. Soft Spirits and The New Bar focus on alcohol-free beverages on the West Coast.

Blake Lively released her nonalcoholic, cocktail mixer brand, Betty Buzz, in September 2021. The actress’ company offers five flavors: Tonic Water, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.

Hannah Bronfman, wellness entrepreneur and deejay, is an investor in Ghia – a Los Angeles based nonalcoholic apéritif brand.

According to Shelley Elkovich, For Bitter for Worse co-founder, she’s received orders from celebrities since starting her business.

"I can tell you that an A-list actress ordered 36 bottles of Eva’s Spritz during her pregnancy and another household name rush-ordered our drinks with overnight shipping to her penthouse in Greenwich Village," she told the Hollywood Reporter.