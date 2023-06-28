Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs hold top two Hot 100 spots, a first in 42 years for country music

The Hot 100 chart is seeing a country music comeback.

For the first time in 42 years, country music stars simultaneously hold the top two spots on the coveted music list. Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" remains atop the chart, with Luke Combs' "Fast Car" coming in a close second.

The last time country musicians were on top of the all-genre chart was in 1981. In March of that year, Eddie Rabbitt’s "I Love a Rainy Night" and Dolly Parton’s "9 to 5" held the top two spots.

Wallen's "Last Night" continues to dominate the Hot 100 chart, with this week marking his 12th in a row at No. 1. Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" moved up a spot, putting him just behind Wallen in the No. 2 position.

Comb's "Fast Car" had 51.3 million radio impressions this week, with 21.2 million streams, Billboard reported.

It's possible that Combs could dethrone Wallen for the top seat, but it may take some time. Per Billboard, "Last Night" had 72.2 million radio impressions and 29.8 million streams this week.

There have been some developments in the country music stars' personal lives this year. Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are expecting their second baby, due in September, according to the singer's Instagram page.

Wallen's top-charting moment comes after he canceled six weeks of shows due to "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords.

The canceled May and June dates for his One Night at a Time tour have been rescheduled and will now take place between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7, 2024.