Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs hold top two Hot 100 spots, a first in 42 years for country music

Country music artists Dolly Parton and Eddie Rabbitt last topped the Hot 100 in 1981

The Hot 100 chart is seeing a country music comeback.

For the first time in 42 years, country music stars simultaneously hold the top two spots on the coveted music list. Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" remains atop the chart, with Luke Combs' "Fast Car" coming in a close second. 

The last time country musicians were on top of the all-genre chart was in 1981. In March of that year, Eddie Rabbitt’s "I Love a Rainy Night" and Dolly Parton’s "9 to 5" held the top two spots.

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs top the Hot 100 list, putting country musicians in the top two positions simultaneously for the first time since 1981. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wallen's "Last Night" continues to dominate the Hot 100 chart, with this week marking his 12th in a row at No. 1. Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" moved up a spot, putting him just behind Wallen in the No. 2 position.

Comb's "Fast Car" had 51.3 million radio impressions this week, with 21.2 million streams, Billboard reported.

Morgan Wallen on stage

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" has been in the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus / Reuters Photos)

It's possible that Combs could dethrone Wallen for the top seat, but it may take some time. Per Billboard, "Last Night" had 72.2 million radio impressions and 29.8 million streams this week.

There have been some developments in the country music stars' personal lives this year. Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are expecting their second baby, due in September, according to the singer's Instagram page.

Luke Combs onstage

Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" is rising quickly on the Hot 100 chart. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wallen's top-charting moment comes after he canceled six weeks of shows due to "bad news" from his doctor that he had injured his vocal cords.

The canceled May and June dates for his One Night at a Time tour have been rescheduled and will now take place between Aug. 30, 2023, and June 7, 2024.