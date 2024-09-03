Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Model Karlie Kloss purchases Rod Stewart's oceanside Malibu mansion for $29.5 million

Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner also own homes in New York City and Miami

close
Josh and Heather Altman of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" explain the impact of the city’s so called "mansion tax" on buyers and sellers at all levels. video

‘Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’ stars explain how the new ‘mansion tax’ is affecting the real estate market in the city

Josh and Heather Altman of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" explain the impact of the city’s so called "mansion tax" on buyers and sellers at all levels.

Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner have purchased the iconic "Wave House" in Malibu for $29.5 million, adding to their already impressive portfolio. 

Designed by architect Harry Gesner in 1957, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans across 6,400 square feet of living space.

The Malibu staple, which was once owned by Rod Stewart in the 1980s, was originally listed for an asking price of $49.5 million in June 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SUPERMODEL KARLIE KLOSS SELLING NYC TOWNHOUSE

Karli Kloss, Josh Kushner inset with their Malibu home

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner purchased the iconic Malibu home for $29.5 million.  (Simon Berlyn/Getty Images / Fox News)

Tucked into a secluded cove in Malibu, the home "commands majestic views of the ocean waves, distant islands and surrounding landscape," according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The oceanfront property features bleached hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a fireside conversation pit, a beachfront primary suite equipped with a hot tub and sauna, and a trio of circular wraparound decks. 

Karli Kloss and Josh Kushner's Malibu manion

Designed by architect Harry Gesner in 1957, the home is located in a secluded cove.  (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

The glass walls also allow for stunning ocean views throughout the home. 

Karli Kloss and Josh Kushner's Malibu manion, interior living room

The unique shape and fixtures inspired the home's nickname, the "Wave House." (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Additionally, the home features an "expansive, landscaped entry patio, plus wide, semicircular decks for dining, entertaining, lounging, and sea and stargazing," the listing states. 

A photo of Malibu home purchased by Karlie Kloss

The home "commands majestic views of the ocean waves, distant islands and surrounding landscape," the listing states.  (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Of the home's unique shape, Gesner told Architectural Digest in 2008 that his inspiration stemmed from the ocean waves. 

"I paddled out in front of the site and designed it with a grease pencil on the deck of my surfboard," he said.

‘SHARK TANK’ STAR BARBARA CORCORAN REVEALS WHEN HOUSING PRICES ‘WILL GO THROUGH THE ROOF’

According to the outlet, the designer created the look by bending laminated-wood beams and six-inch-thick wood sheathing, then covered the wood in hand-cut copper shingles, which he said "look like scales on a fish."

Karli Kloss and Josh Kushner's Malibu manion, outside patio

The oceanfront property was once owned by Rod Stewart in the 1980s.  (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

Karli Kloss and Josh Kushner's Malibu manion, interior fireplace

The couple also own homes in NYC and Miami.  (Simon Berlyn / Fox News)

According to Wall Street Journal, the couple already own a $21.5 million mansion in Miami and a $35 million penthouse in New York City. 

Shortly after tying the knot with Kushner in 2018, Kloss listed her quaint townhome in the West Village for $2.75 million. In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together.  

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS