Michelle Pfeiffer's former LA home sells for $14 million after near $6 million price drop

Nestled within the heart of Pacific Palisades, an equestrian estate fit for Hollywood royalty lies across 3.3 acres of land.

Found on a private cul-de-sac, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home just sold for $14.04 million, a significant price drop from when it was last listed in 2021. At the time, it hit the market for $19.99 million before dropping to $17.99 million months later. The home was taken off the market in June 2021.

Built in 1935, the property originally belonged to famed vaudeville performer-turned-one-time presidential candidate Will Rogers. In the '80s, actress Michelle Pfeiffer called the expansive grounds her home.

The latest owners of the home worked with renowned interior designer Michael S. Smith, who famously redesigned former President Obama's Oval Office in 2010, to update the space.

"This historic compound boasts five distinct structures," the listing reads. "A vast single story main house, staff house, pool house, stables converted into a state-of-the-art home gym and a newly constructed two story guest house."

The main home is 6,250 square feet, the pool house is 1,031 square feet, the staff residence is 446 square feet, the two-story guest home is 1,244 square feet and the gym, which was previously a stable, is 800 square feet.

Surrounded by a white picket fence and mature trees, the in-ground pool is the main feature of the home's exterior. There are several lounge areas both by the pool and other areas of the home.

Additional specs of the home include six covered parking spots, two fireplaces and central air.