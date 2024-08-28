Expand / Collapse search
Celeb Homes
Published | Updated

Michelle Pfeiffer's former LA home sells for $14 million after near $6 million price drop

Barack Obama's Oval Office was another project for interior designer of this home

Josh and Heather Altman of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" explain the impact of the city’s "mansion tax" on buyers and sellers at all levels. video

‘Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’ stars explain how ‘mansion tax’ affects real estate market in city

Josh and Heather Altman of Bravo’s "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" explain the impact of the city’s "mansion tax" on buyers and sellers at all levels.

Nestled within the heart of Pacific Palisades, an equestrian estate fit for Hollywood royalty lies across 3.3 acres of land. 

Found on a private cul-de-sac, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home just sold for $14.04 million, a significant price drop from when it was last listed in 2021. At the time, it hit the market for $19.99 million before dropping to $17.99 million months later. The home was taken off the market in June 2021.

Built in 1935, the property originally belonged to famed vaudeville performer-turned-one-time presidential candidate Will Rogers. In the '80s, actress Michelle Pfeiffer called the expansive grounds her home.

Sitting space with lots of cream furniture

There are several living spaces in the main home, which features 6,250 square feet. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

White coach and chairs centered around a dark wood coffee table

The home features dark hardwood floors and complimentary beams on the ceiling. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Spiral staircase leads into a room with a large bookshelf and more cream seating

A spiral staircase leads into another cozy space. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The latest owners of the home worked with renowned interior designer Michael S. Smith, who famously redesigned former President Obama's Oval Office in 2010, to update the space. 

"This historic compound boasts five distinct structures," the listing reads. "A vast single story main house, staff house, pool house, stables converted into a state-of-the-art home gym and a newly constructed two story guest house."

White kitchen with stainless steel appliances

The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The main home is 6,250 square feet, the pool house is 1,031 square feet, the staff residence is 446 square feet, the two-story guest home is 1,244 square feet and the gym, which was previously a stable, is 800 square feet.

What were once stables on the estate is now a home gym.

Surrounded by a white picket fence and mature trees, the in-ground pool is the main feature of the home's exterior. There are several lounge areas both by the pool and other areas of the home.

Pool surrounded by brick walkway and grass

The property includes a large in-ground pool. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Outdoor seating space

This view shows one of the home's several outdoor seating spaces. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Look at the walkway of the house with brick floors

A look at the exterior of the home (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Additional specs of the home include six covered parking spots, two fireplaces and central air.