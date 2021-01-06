Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Michelle Pfeiffer’s luxurious former California home listed for $20M

Private estate includes several houses and plush amenities

close
SERHANT founder and CEO and star of ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Ryan Serhant says he sees positives ‘left and right’ in New York City’s real estate market amid the coronavirus.video

‘Million Dollar Listing’ star sees ‘awesome opportunity’ in NYC real estate

SERHANT founder and CEO and star of ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Ryan Serhant says he sees positives ‘left and right’ in New York City’s real estate market amid the coronavirus.

A plush Pacific Palisades, Calif. estate that once belonged to actress Michelle Pfeiffer just hit the market for $19.9 million.

Continue Reading Below

Pfeiffer and her husband, TV producer and writer David E. Kelley, sold the property to the current owners in 2001 for $7.5 million, records show.

Since then, the owners worked with designer Michael S. Smith – best known for designing the White House interior during the Obama administration – to restore and expand the property, which dates back to 1935.

Image 1 of 4

This California property that once belonged to Michelle Pfeiffer is on the market for just under $20 million. (Marc Angeles/ Compass)

ELON MUSK SELLS 3 MORE CALIFORNIA HOMES FOR $41M AFTER VOW TO ‘OWN NO HOUSE’

In addition to the main 6,250-square-foot home, the property includes a 1,031-square-foot pool house, a new 1,244-square-foot guest house with two separate living spaces, a small staff house and stables that were converted into a large gym.

The 3.19-acre estate sits on a private cul-de-sac where neighbors ride their horses on the street, according to the listing.

Image 1 of 3

The primary bedroom suite offers a private retreat with its own patio, plus a spacious bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower. (Marc Angeles/ Compass)

‘GAME OF THRONES’ STAR EMILIA CLARKE SELLS CALIFORNIA HOME FOR $4.4 MILLION

The main house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. The country-style kitchen features an exposed beam ceiling and a butcher block island. There is a study with tall bookshelves and a spiral staircase. There are multiple living spaces and a formal dining room.

The family room and library include fireplaces.

Image 1 of 4

The property also includes a brand new guest house, a pool house, staff house and a stable that has been converted into a large gym. (Marc Angeles/ Compass)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The primary bedroom suite offers a private retreat with its own patio, plus a spacious bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower.

Outside, the property features lush park-like grounds with gardens, lounge spaces and walking paths. There is a pool and spa, plus fire pits and an outdoor kitchen.

Image 1 of 4

The 3.19-acre estate sits on a private cul-de-sac where neighbors ride their horses on the street. (Marc Angeles/ Compass)

Jeeb O’Reilly, Aaron Kirman and Liz Gottainer of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.