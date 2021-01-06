Michelle Pfeiffer’s luxurious former California home listed for $20M
Private estate includes several houses and plush amenities
A plush Pacific Palisades, Calif. estate that once belonged to actress Michelle Pfeiffer just hit the market for $19.9 million.
Pfeiffer and her husband, TV producer and writer David E. Kelley, sold the property to the current owners in 2001 for $7.5 million, records show.
Since then, the owners worked with designer Michael S. Smith – best known for designing the White House interior during the Obama administration – to restore and expand the property, which dates back to 1935.
In addition to the main 6,250-square-foot home, the property includes a 1,031-square-foot pool house, a new 1,244-square-foot guest house with two separate living spaces, a small staff house and stables that were converted into a large gym.
The 3.19-acre estate sits on a private cul-de-sac where neighbors ride their horses on the street, according to the listing.
The main house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. The country-style kitchen features an exposed beam ceiling and a butcher block island. There is a study with tall bookshelves and a spiral staircase. There are multiple living spaces and a formal dining room.
The family room and library include fireplaces.
The primary bedroom suite offers a private retreat with its own patio, plus a spacious bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower.
Outside, the property features lush park-like grounds with gardens, lounge spaces and walking paths. There is a pool and spa, plus fire pits and an outdoor kitchen.
Jeeb O’Reilly, Aaron Kirman and Liz Gottainer of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.