Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's $68M mansion still up for sale, no price reduction amid divorce filing

A-list Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially calling it quits after months of a rumored split.

Speculation surrounding marriage woes began earlier this year when the celebrity duo was scantily seen together and rumors kicked into high gear when the couple listed their $68 million mansion for sale in early July.

On Aug. 20, 2024, Lopez filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, according to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"Jenny From The Block" submitted the paperwork on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which was hosted for friends and family. The couple tied the knot during a 2022 surprise wedding in Las Vegas, but planned a celebration a month later at Affleck’s $8 million mansion in Savannah, which he bought over 20 years ago.

Both parties are tremendously successful and well known for their work in the business and entertainment industries.

Lopez, a singer and businesswoman, is loaded with a capsule of endorsements and partnerships since she got her Hollywood start acting in the 1990s.

The "Good Will Hunting" actor, filmmaker and father of three children, has developed an impressive real estate portfolio, which includes the $68 million Affleck-Lopez estate in Beverly Hills, California.

The massive home, situated on five acres, spans 38,000 square feet, according to the listing, and was first offered to the public on July 12, 2024. Over two months later, the home is still for sale and has yet to experience a price reduction.

Detailed crown molding and natural lighting welcomes guests into the swanky Los Angeles home’s foyer, which is anything but minimalistic.

The custom dark chocolate wooden ceiling is brokered by windows and drawn close to a light-filled abode.

Located to the right of the entrance, a dining room adorned with a table long enough to seat 16 is situated below a detailed ceiling and sconce lighting. A few steps further inward, guests are met with a wooden staircase laid with carpeting which takes onlookers to the top of an upstairs landing.

BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ SELLING BEVERLY HILLS HOME FOR $68M AMID DIVORCE RUMORS

Rustic detailing suspends the kitchenware from the ceiling in the modern cooking area where light instantly draws in from the private yard through the sink window.

Two islands are available for food preparation.

One of the spacious living rooms, which appears to double as a study, features a fireplace set between French doors. Identical hardwood flooring is seamlessly laid from room to room.

The family room is open to the massive outdoor entertainment area and screams infinity as the leveled ground leads visitors right into the pool deck.

A second dining space also introduces guests to the outdoor patio equipped with a fire pit surrounded by a modern and minimalistic seating area.

Recessed lighting guides guests from one end of the outdoor area to another.

An inground spa and underwater ledge are situated inside the pool in a way that makes them barely visible without the accented chaise lounges.

Overlooking the backyard entirely is a balcony offset from the master bedroom, which includes multiple fireplaces and seating nooks.

A built-in floor to ceiling glass shower and soaking tub are the center of the master bath.

Though the estate is styled with 12 beds and 24 baths, only the master bedroom and bathroom appear to be visible on the listing.

The driveway lined with pristine leveled shrubbery creates distinguished privacy on the property.

At the end of the driveway, the single family home is enhanced with an indoor sports complex which features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, boxing ring, a sports bar and lounge, according to the listing.