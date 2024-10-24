Matthew Perry's LA home sells for $8.5 million, one year after his death

The Pacific Palisades home where Matthew Perry died has been sold in an off-market deal.

Real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian purchased the four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom house located in the affluent Southern California suburb overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"Anita acquired this piece of real estate as it aligned with her investment strategy. This home is the latest addition to her portfolio of real estate assets," Verma-Lallian's representatives told FOX Business.

The late "Friends" star died of "acute effects of ketamine" Oct. 28, 2023, according to an autopsy released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Perry bought the Pacific Palisades property in 2020 for $6 million, according to property records. The Batman enthusiast added a pool with a red, LED bat signal and regularly showed images of his Batman home decor.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that the "Fools Rush In" actor died after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his home. Months later, when the toxicology report was finalized as part of his autopsy, "trace amounts of ketamine" were detected in the stomach contents," the report said. "The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown."

"Prescription medications and loose pills" were also found at Perry's home, according to the autopsy report.

Earlier this month, Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine in Perry's death. Chavez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. He remains out on bond until his sentencing after turning over his medical license and passport.

The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former clinic.

Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug. Plasencia allegedly taught Perry's assistant how to inject the actor with the drug.

Three others were also charged in Perry's death — Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; the "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha; and alleged middleman Erik Fleming. Iwamasa and Fleming both accepted plea deals, while Sangha pleaded not guilty and will face a joint trial with Plasencia.

Perry gained fame at the age of 24 after he was cast as Chandler Bing in "Friends."

However, Perry wanted to be remembered as something more than his character from the sitcom.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ' I can't stop drinking , can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he said in a November 2022 interview with Tom Power. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."

