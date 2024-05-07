'Friends' star Matthew Perry's Hollywood home, purchased just months before death, lists for $5.1 million

The home Matthew Perry purchased months before his death is now back on the market.

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the mid-century abode was listed with a $5.195 million asking price.

The late "Friends" star died of "acute effects of ketamine" in October, according to an autopsy released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry purchased the property in an off-market deal in May 2023 for $5 million, property records showed. He bought the home through an LLC under the name of Alvy Singer, Woody Allen's character in the 1977 movie, "Annie Hall."

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom single family home is situated above the famed Sunset Strip. The architectural property boasts classic designs with walls of glass wrapping the sun-filled central patio, which includes a swimming pool and fire pit.

The 2,793-square-foot home features hardwood floors throughout, in addition to stone finishes in the bathrooms.

A double-sided fireplace separates the expansive living area from the dining room and updated kitchen with an informal entertaining area.

One of the three bedrooms was transformed into a chic screening room, complete with a projector screen and lounge chairs. The primary room includes a walk-in closet, stunning bath area with a separate shower and tub, and opens directly to the pool.

Listing agents Greg Holcomb and Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman declined to comment.

Perry purchased the home five months before his death. He died at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023.

The "Fools Rush In" actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," along with "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects" contributing to his death, according to his autopsy released in December.

"There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents," the autopsy listed. "The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown."

"Prescription medications and loose pills" were also found at Perry's residence, according to the autopsy report.

Perry's friends and family gathered on Nov. 3 to remember the late actor. Perry's loved ones were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to Page Six .

The site is not far from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, where "Friends" was filmed.

Perry gained fame at the age of 24 after he was cast as Chandler Bing in "Friends."

However, Perry wanted to be remembered as something more than his character from the sitcom.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he said in a November 2022 interview with Tom Power. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.