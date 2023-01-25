Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez talks blending families with Jeff Bezos in first solo interview: 'We are the Brady Bunch'

The Amazon founder and the TV host/helicopter pilot went public with their relationship in 2019

Lauren Sánchez called her blended family with Jeff Bezos the "Brady Bunch" in her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship. 

Between them, they have seven children, one more than the TV Bradys. Sánchez has three and Bezos four children from previous relationships. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019.  (Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video  / Getty Images)

"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," Sánchez told the WSJ. Magazine. "We are the Brady Bunch."

Sánchez and the Amazon founder went public with their relationship in 2019 after he and MacKenzie Scott announced they were separating. 

Lauren Sanchez smiling

Lauren Sánchez calls her blended family with Jeff Bezos the "Brady Bunch."  (Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine / Fox News)

Sánchez said co-parenting with her exes is also important to her. 

"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez]," she told the magazine. "I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have. Tony and his wife [October "Tobie" Gonzalez] are my best friends. It wasn’t always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we’re really good friends.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have seven children from previous relationships. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez laughing

Lauren Sánchez says co-parenting with her exes is important to her.  (Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine / Fox News)

"That took about five years, but we always communicated. I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don’t have to be married.’"

Lauren Sanchez with her kids

Lauren Sánchez has three children from previous relationships. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

The 53-year-old shares her other two children with ex Patrick Whitesell. 

Although their relationship is in the limelight, Sánchez says there’s plenty of ordinary in her life with Bezos, 59. 

"Every Sunday morning, Jeff makes pancakes. He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’re the smartest man in the world; why don’t you have this memorized yet?’ But he opens it up every time. Exact portions make the best pancakes in the world."

Lauren Sanchez wearing a black dress

The 53-year-old is a helicopter pilot who is planning the first all-female spaceflight early next year with Blue Origin.  (Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine / Fox News)

Sánchez is a journalist-turned helicopter pilot, and the two fell in love after he hired her to fly him around, which she still does for their family. She is also planning the first all-female trip to space early next year with his company, Blue Origin. 

"It’s going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send,’" she told the magazine. Five others will be on the flight, but their names haven’t been revealed yet.

Lauren Sanchez jumping

Lauren Sánchez said she's excited for her spaceflight, adding she has "wanted to be in the rocket from the jump."  (Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine / Fox News)

"I’m super excited about it. And a little nervous," she said. "I’ve wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women. It’s funny what he said the other day: ‘Fly fast; take chances.’ That’s his motto. He’s very encouraging and excited, and he’s thrilled we’re putting this group together."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez holding hands

Jeff Bezos seen in Sun Valley, Idaho, with Lauren Sánchez. (FOX Business Network's Charlie Gasparino / Fox News)

She said Bezos, who first went up for a short trip in a Blue Origin rocket in 2021, will be sitting this flight out. 

"As much as he wants to go on this flight, I’m going to have to hold him back," she joked. "He’ll be cheering us all on from the sidelines."