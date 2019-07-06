Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos’ divorce finalized: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Bezos was finalized by a judge Friday, according to a report.

A King County, Wash., judge allegedly signed off on the order, according to Bloomberg. As previously reported by FOX Business, the divorce – one of the largest ever – was expected to be made official this week.

MacKenzie Bezos is expected to receive a 4 percent stake or 19.7 million shares in the e-commerce giant, which is about one-quarter of the shares the two owned together. She is slated to receive $38 billion – making her one of the top five richest women in the world and one of Amazon’s largest shareholders. Bloomberg reported she would be 22nd on its Bloomberg Billionaires index, a “ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.” Jeff Bezos will retain a 12 percent stake worth around $114.8 billion. He will remain the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg.

The Amazon CEO and the novelist announced they were getting divorced after 25 years of marriage in January. They have four children together.

In May, MacKenzie Bezos pledged to give away half her fortune to charity. She signed The Giving Pledge, a campaign created by billionaire Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, to prompt the ultra-wealthy to pledge at least half their fortune to charitable causes.

Jeff Bezos commended his wife for her philanthropy.

“MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her," Bezos tweeted. "Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie.”

FOX Business’ Brittany De Lea and The Associated Press contributed to this report.