Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez gives $1M to group focused on migrant kids at US-Mexico border

Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez, vice chair of Bezos Earth Fund, has donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity.

This is About Humanity, founded in 2018, is an organization dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border.

In a news release Thursday, TIAH said it was working in partnership with the International Community Foundation. It said the money would go toward building additional education centers for migrant children called ludotecas and support additional projects focused on mental health, food insecurity and other "essential, enriching services."

"We're so honored to receive Ms. Sánchez's generous donation to TIAH," the orgnization said. "As a continuous supporter of our initiatives at the border, Ms. Sánchez truly understands our mission and personifies why we do what we do. As we continue to support families and children at the border, this $1 million gift keeps us moving towards our goals, large and small.

"Together we can change the landscape of our available resources, bettering the opportunities and projects we can execute as a community," Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This is About Humanity, said in a statement.

The organization also facilitates trips to the border, a fiscal scholarship fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects and more.

This is About Humanity said the founder of Black Ops Aviation recently visited Tijuana, Mexico, to see the original seven educational centers made possible by previous donations.

"At any given time, thousands of people are seeking safety at the border of the U.S. and Mexico," Sánchez, who is dating billionaire Jeff Bezos, said.

"Many of those people are children and teens that are still growing and learning," the philanthropist noted. "It should be clear to all that, no matter where you were born, you deserve the right to a playful, educational and enriching childhood.

"This Is About Humanity is supporting that dream for so many children, and I am so proud to be a part of their essential work. I hope to see many more join us along the way as we rebuild communities and foster hope in the next generation of activists. We're just getting started."

According to This Is About Humanity, the number of displaced migrant children has grown from 380 to nearly 3,500 since January 2021.

"The alliance between This Is About Humanity and the International Community Foundation creates a lasting impact, empowering children with the skills needed to drive change in their communities and beyond," This Is About Humanity wrote.