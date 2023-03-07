Johnny Depp helicopters in for surprise visit to antique store in England: He purchased 'many quirky items'

Johnny Depp bought several guitars and some pieces of furniture at an antique shop in Northern England after he helicoptered into the shop last week.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shopped for several hours Friday evening at Hemswell Antique Centres in Lincolnshire until he had to leave for a flight, owner Robert Miller told FOX Business.

The 59-year-old bought "many quirky items as well as some pieces of furniture for his own home in London. He also purchased some great guitars where we have a huge collection," Miller said.

After Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard ended, the actor joined late musician Jeff Beck on a U.S. and European tour, playing the guitar together.

WHAT IS JOHNNY DEPP'S NET WORTH?

The Lincolnshire shop spans four buildings and describes itself as "Europe’s largest antiques dealers."

Miller told BBC News he had been sworn to secrecy before Depp’s private visit and wasn’t even allowed to tell his surprised staff.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", Miller said of Depp's furniture purchases.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Depp found out about the antique store because they often work with England’s Pinewood Studios, he added.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed him on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia last year amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney. She later filed an appeal.