Johnny Depp helicopters in for surprise visit to antique store in England: He purchased 'many quirky items'

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor also purchased guitars, the owner of Hemswell Antique Centres in Lincolnshire said

Johnny Depp bought several guitars and some pieces of furniture at an antique shop in Northern England after he helicoptered into the shop last week. 

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shopped for several hours Friday evening at Hemswell Antique Centres in Lincolnshire until he had to leave for a flight, owner Robert Miller told FOX Business. 

The 59-year-old bought "many quirky items as well as some pieces of furniture for his own home in London. He also purchased some great guitars where we have a huge collection," Miller said. 

After Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard ended, the actor joined late musician Jeff Beck on a U.S. and European tour, playing the guitar together. 

Johnny Depp posing in an antique store

Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to Hemswell Antique Centres in Lincolnshire last Friday, taking his helicopter to the shop.  (Hemswell Antique Centres / Fox News)

Johnny Depp playing a guitar

Johnny Depp bought several guitars while at the shop.  (Hemswell Antique Centres)

Johnny Depp standing in front of several guitars

Johnny Depp played the guitar while he was on tour with Jeff Beck last summer.  (Hemswell Antique Centres / Fox News)

The Lincolnshire shop spans four buildings and describes itself as "Europe’s largest antiques dealers." 

Miller told BBC News he had been sworn to secrecy before Depp’s private visit and wasn’t even allowed to tell his surprised staff. 

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", Miller said of Depp's furniture purchases. 

Johnny Depp posing with the owner of Hemswell Antique Centres

Hemswell Antique Centres owner Robert Miller said he was sworn to secrecy before Johnny Depp's visit.  (Hemswell Antique Centres / Fox News)

Johnny Depp looking at antiques

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor bought several "quirky" items at the shop, the owner said.  (Hemswell Antique Centres / Fox News)

Depp found out about the antique store because they often work with England’s Pinewood Studios, he added. 

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed him on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia last year amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. 

Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney. She later filed an appeal. 