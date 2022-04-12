What is Johnny Depp's net worth?

Johnny Depp is determined to clear his name and protect his decades-long career in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, a jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old said the actress libeled him when she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp is never mentioned by name, but he said the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations the 35-year-old made when she sought a restraining order against him. Depp has denied the abuse allegations.

The star, who has also made his mark as a producer, musician, voice actor, restaurateur, writer and winemaker, among his numerous roles, has a net worth of $150 million. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, many of Depp’s films have grossed over $3.4 billion in America and $8.7 billion worldwide at the box office. The outlet noted that when it comes to his annual salary, he has been known to top $100 million, making him one of the highest-paid actors globally.

The Kentucky native had humbler beginnings. His family moved frequently throughout his childhood and eventually settled in Miramar, Florida. Depp dropped out of high school in hopes of pursuing his dream of becoming a musician. While his band The Kids relocated to Los Angeles, they split soon after. The outlet noted that it was Nicolas Cage, whom Depp met through his first wife, who encouraged him to pursue acting.

Depp’s first film role was the 1984 horror film "A Nightmare on Elm Street." While he kept busy working on bit parts, it was the 1987 TV series "21 Jump Street" that skyrocketed him to fame. Depp was reportedly paid $45,000 per episode. The show aired until 1991. Then in the mid-‘90s, the sought-after actor began earning major film salaries. In 1995, he earned $5 million for "Nick of Time." He earned another $5 million in 1997 for "Donnie Brasco."

The paychecks only grew bigger from there. For Depp’s first appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," he earned $10 million. According to the outlet, his base salary for the second installment was $20 million. He went on to earn an additional $40 million for a total of $60 million. For the third film, Depp earned a combined $55 million.

In 2010, Depp played the Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland," which was directed by longtime collaborator and pal Tim Burton. For this role, Depp took a low base salary and high back-end points that resulted in a $55 million payday. The outlet noted that it currently stands as one of the 20 largest acting paychecks for a single movie.

Depp also earned $15 million for "Rum Diary," $7.5 million for "Rango," $18 million for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and $20 million for "The Tourist."

For the majority of his career, Depp's finances were handled by The Management Group. But in 2017, he filed a lawsuit accusing the firm of "gross mismanagement and, at times, outright fraud." Depp claimed the firm caused him to lose tens of millions of dollars. He also alleged that he racked up more than $40 million in debt without his knowledge. In addition, he claimed the firm failed to file his property taxes on time, made unauthorized loans and overpaid for services, among other charges.

The Management Group counter-sued. They claimed that Depp was overspending, and his lavish lifestyle resulted in him no longer having enough liquid cash to cover his monthly expenses, which were $2 million per month. The firm insisted it was Depp's reckless spending habits that led to such debts.

In 2018, Depp settled with his former managers. The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.

In 2020 Depp was paid $16 million to appear in the third installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. However, Warner Bros. fired him amid the Heard lawsuit. Still, his contract required the studio to pay him regardless of any circumstances. He went on to earn $16 million.

Depp has also held on to a reported $5 million contract with Dior to appear in their ads for their Sauvage fragrance.

Depp’s fans have been vocal in their support, saying he has been falsely accused. But despite the personal and financial drama, Depp has continued pursuing work in Hollywood. He is voicing Johnny Puff in the TV miniseries "Puffins" and "Puffins Impossible." IMDB also noted that his untitled film on Louis XV is currently in preproduction.

Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2017 after Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million. Heard said she would donate the funds to two charities.