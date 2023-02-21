Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez lists 'rare' Bel Air mansion for $42.5 million

'Jenny from the Block' singer purchased 8-acre estate in 2016 for $28 million

Jennifer Lopez listed her Bel Air estate for $42.5 million nearly seven years after purchasing the property for $28 million.

Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, have been house hunting in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California since they became husband and wife in July.

The "rare and extraordinary" mansion was built in 1940 and designed by architect Samuel Marx, and boasts more than 12,000 square feet of living space.

Jennifer Lopez real estate listing

Jennifer Lopez listed sprawling Bel Air mansion for $42.5 million. (Getty Images/Carolwood Estates  / Getty Images)

Extreme privacy is provided on the eight-acre parcel with a gated entry which leads down a long driveway completely surrounded by mature trees and landscaped foliage.

The home was "re-imagined into a masterful one of a kind multi structure French Country refuge" with "incredible use of stone, woods and surrounded by nature elements," according to the listing held by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

High ceilings are featured throughout the stunning property, which boasts nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Aerial view of Jennifer Lopez's Bel Air home

Jennifer Lopez purchased the massive estate in 2016 for $28 million. (Carolwood Estates  / Fox News)

Jennifer Lopez Bel Air living room

Steel-frame doors open throughout the home to an expansive terrace. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Jennifer Lopez Bel Air kitchen

The chef's kitchen features a built-in breakfast area. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

The main level of the home includes a formal dining room, a large family room/game room with a bar that opens to the terrace. 

Stone accents frame the chef's kitchen, which is complete with a built-in breakfast area and a fireplace. 

A 30-seat screening room in the lower level lounge area features posters from Affleck and Lopez's movies.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez movie posters

Posters from Ben Affleck's and Jennifer Lopez's movies line the walls in their media room. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Jennifer Lopez primary suite Bel Air mansion

The primary suite includes his-and-hers dressing rooms and a library. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

The primary suite wing includes a library, his-and-hers dressing rooms, which each open to private, landscaped terraces.

In addition to a guest studio, the grounds include a 100-seat amphitheater, pagoda with fire pit and entertainment pavilion. A private, lake with a beach and outdoor shower are situated nearby a separate guest cottage.

Lopez talked about buying the home while she was dating ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez's Bel Air home includes gym

A separate studio space was converted into a gym. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Jennifer Lopez eight-acre Bel Air estate for sale $42.5 million

Outdoor entertaining is made easy with an infinity pool overlooking expansive grounds. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Jennifer Lopez private lake Bel Air

A private lake with a sandy beach is included on the eight-acre property. (Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

"We walked into this house, and I said, ‘This is where I want my kids to grow up,’" she told Vanity Fair in 2017. 

"You have to imagine your life, and what you want to be in it, and I imagined we would be very happy here no matter what."

Happiness has been at the forefront of her mind as of late, too. She said "I do" to Affleck last summer with two weddings – first a surprise walk down the aisle in Las Vegas followed by another family celebration at his home in Georgia.

