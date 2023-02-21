Jennifer Lopez lists 'rare' Bel Air mansion for $42.5 million

Jennifer Lopez listed her Bel Air estate for $42.5 million nearly seven years after purchasing the property for $28 million.

Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, have been house hunting in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California since they became husband and wife in July.

The "rare and extraordinary" mansion was built in 1940 and designed by architect Samuel Marx, and boasts more than 12,000 square feet of living space.

Extreme privacy is provided on the eight-acre parcel with a gated entry which leads down a long driveway completely surrounded by mature trees and landscaped foliage.

The home was "re-imagined into a masterful one of a kind multi structure French Country refuge" with "incredible use of stone, woods and surrounded by nature elements," according to the listing held by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

High ceilings are featured throughout the stunning property, which boasts nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The main level of the home includes a formal dining room, a large family room/game room with a bar that opens to the terrace.

Stone accents frame the chef's kitchen, which is complete with a built-in breakfast area and a fireplace.

A 30-seat screening room in the lower level lounge area features posters from Affleck and Lopez's movies.

The primary suite wing includes a library, his-and-hers dressing rooms, which each open to private, landscaped terraces.

In addition to a guest studio, the grounds include a 100-seat amphitheater, pagoda with fire pit and entertainment pavilion. A private, lake with a beach and outdoor shower are situated nearby a separate guest cottage.

Lopez talked about buying the home while she was dating ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

"We walked into this house, and I said, ‘This is where I want my kids to grow up,’" she told Vanity Fair in 2017.

"You have to imagine your life, and what you want to be in it, and I imagined we would be very happy here no matter what."

Happiness has been at the forefront of her mind as of late, too. She said "I do" to Affleck last summer with two weddings – first a surprise walk down the aisle in Las Vegas followed by another family celebration at his home in Georgia.