Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's lavish wedding venue: Actor’s $8.9M Georgia mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to host a three-day wedding celebration at his massive estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

An extravagant celebration is in order since the pair first tied the knot in a small, low-key ceremony at Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel last month.

Affleck purchased the lavish Georgia estate back in 2003 while he was dating Lopez the first time around.

The 50-year-old actor attempted to sell the property for $8.9 million in 2018. However, he removed the listing from the market in 2020 after it failed to sell.

The luxurious mansion, also reportedly known as "The Big House," boasts 87 acres and is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River. The estate includes four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and 6,000 square feet of living space.

"The Big House" features a family room, exercise room, formal dining room, library, billiard room, outdoor kitchen and so much more, according to The Business Journal. The historic home also has massive arched fireplaces.

The exterior of the private Georgia estate, previously owned by John Morgan - chairman of Plum Creek Timber Company - displays 25-foot Doric columns and a wraparound porch.

Affleck’s impressive mansion also has a smaller cottage on the property, which features a five-bedroom guest house with three master suites.

The 10,000 square-foot cabin, known as the Oyster House, includes amenities such as a swimming pool, cabana, fire pit and barn.

Celebrities Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo are reportedly among the wedding guests who will occupy the cottage over the weekend.



In the late 1990s, the Academy Award-winning actor fell in love with Georgia while filming "Forces of Nature" with actress Sandra Bullock, according to the Wall Street Journal.