Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills home lists for $21 million

Historic Castillo Del Lago was built in the 1920s and was once used by Bugsy Siegel as a speakeasy

Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills home is now on the market for $21 million.

The "Like a Virgin" singer bought the Spanish-style estate, which sits below the famed Hollywood sign and boasts views of downtown Los Angeles and Lake Hollywood, in 1993.

The property on Mulholland Highway was built in the 1920s by famed Hollywoodland architect John DeLario and has nine bedrooms and six baths. 

The 10,500-square-foot home is currently owned by Russian-American fashion designer Leon Max.

the outside of Castillo Del Lago

Castillo Del Lago is 10,500 square feet. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

the grounds of Castillo Del Lago

The home has a lap swimming pool as well as extensive gardens.  (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

the view from the home

The home has unparalleled views of Los Angeles. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Castillo del Lago, as it’s known, was commissioned by a wealthy oil drilling investor in 1924 and was later leased to gangster Bugsy Siegel, who used it as a speakeasy, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bullet holes can reportedly still be seen in the front hall. 

Castillo Del Lago's front entry

The home is filled with Spanish influence. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

A dizzying spiral staircase connects all the levels of the spacious home. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates)

The home, hidden away in the hills past private gates and a winding drive, has unparalleled views of Los Angeles that can be taken in from its iconic tower or its gardens and swimming pool.

Castillo Del Lago dining room

The home is being listed for $21 million. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

A plush bedroom

Castillo Del Lago has nine bedrooms. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Inside, the home’s Spanish influence continues with coffered and wood-beamed ceilings, wrought iron fixtures, terracotta floors, grand fireplaces, Spanish archways and a dizzying spiral staircase inside the foyer that leads to the tower.

bedroom with white bedding

The home was built in the 1920s. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

bedroom with canopy bed

Castillo Del Lago was once used by Bugsy Siegel as a speakeasy. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

Castillo Del Lago tower

The home is filled with Spanish influence. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

The view of Hollywood Lake and beyond can also be taken in through the French doors lining the high-ceilinged living room.

The home even has a wood paneled elevator. 

There’s a library, a courtyard, an outdoor fireplace, media room, refrigerated wine room, gym and a swimming pool.

Casa Del Lago library

The home has a wood paneled library. (Jim Bartsch for Carolwood Estates / Fox News)

"This storied estate is special because of its rich Hollywood history, fabulous architecture and coveted location," agent Linda May said. "The estate’s sensational views epitomize Los Angeles from every room of the house – the Hollywood sign, the swimming pool with the DTLA skyline backdrop, the ocean, the glistening Lake Hollywood. There are countless beautiful, surreal ‘moments’ featured within the home’s interiors and on its grounds. There’s a reason why it’s iconic, it’s simply fabulous in every way possible."

Along with the pool, the grounds feature fountains, rose gardens and manicured hedges.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.