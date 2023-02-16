Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills home lists for $21 million

Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills home is now on the market for $21 million.

The "Like a Virgin" singer bought the Spanish-style estate, which sits below the famed Hollywood sign and boasts views of downtown Los Angeles and Lake Hollywood, in 1993.

The property on Mulholland Highway was built in the 1920s by famed Hollywoodland architect John DeLario and has nine bedrooms and six baths.

The 10,500-square-foot home is currently owned by Russian-American fashion designer Leon Max.

Castillo del Lago, as it’s known, was commissioned by a wealthy oil drilling investor in 1924 and was later leased to gangster Bugsy Siegel, who used it as a speakeasy, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bullet holes can reportedly still be seen in the front hall.

The home, hidden away in the hills past private gates and a winding drive, has unparalleled views of Los Angeles that can be taken in from its iconic tower or its gardens and swimming pool.

Inside, the home’s Spanish influence continues with coffered and wood-beamed ceilings, wrought iron fixtures, terracotta floors, grand fireplaces, Spanish archways and a dizzying spiral staircase inside the foyer that leads to the tower.

The view of Hollywood Lake and beyond can also be taken in through the French doors lining the high-ceilinged living room.

The home even has a wood paneled elevator.

There’s a library, a courtyard, an outdoor fireplace, media room, refrigerated wine room, gym and a swimming pool.

"This storied estate is special because of its rich Hollywood history, fabulous architecture and coveted location," agent Linda May said. "The estate’s sensational views epitomize Los Angeles from every room of the house – the Hollywood sign, the swimming pool with the DTLA skyline backdrop, the ocean, the glistening Lake Hollywood. There are countless beautiful, surreal ‘moments’ featured within the home’s interiors and on its grounds. There’s a reason why it’s iconic, it’s simply fabulous in every way possible."

Along with the pool, the grounds feature fountains, rose gardens and manicured hedges.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.