Jennifer Gates set to wed fiancé Nayel Nassar at sprawling $16M upstate New York horse farm

Jennifer Gates, Bill and Melinda Gates' oldest child, is set to tie the knot to her fiancé on Saturday at her sprawling 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York.

The 25-year-old is marrying fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on the North Salem estate her billionaire father purchased for $15.82 million .

According to reports, the expansive property is just 35 miles outside of Manhattan and was purchased for her shortly after she graduated from Stanford University in 2018.

And it's quite the place to say "I do." The property features featuring multiple barns, paddocks, and training rings. The neighborhood is also home to some other household names, such as former "Late Show" host David Letterman. Georgina Bloomberg, also an equestrian, owns a horse farm nearby. Her father, former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, reportedly snagged the property for her.

A LOOK AT BILLIONAIRE BILL GATES’ MULTIPLE LAVISH HORSE PROPERTIES

According to Architectural Digest, the Gates' multi-million dollar home was previously owned by Duncan Dayton, heir to the Dayton-Hudson Corporation, now known as the Target Corporation.

Meanwhile, it's been said there's been a massive overhaul to the property in recent weeks in preparation for the nuptials. Elaborate pavilions have been built on the property with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors in addition to a stage, the New York Post reported.

The around-the-clock construction has apparently ticked off neighbors in recent weeks.

"I went and spoke to someone. I told them we’ve all lived here forever, and we’ve always respected the [Gates’] privacy since they have moved in, and I don’t think anybody was respecting ours," neighbor Lynda Dupree told the Post.

However, the soon-to-be newlyweds caught word of the drama and apologized by gifting neighbors a sweet letter each with a bottle of wine, Dupree added.

BILL AND MELINDA GATES' DAUGHTER JENNIFER CALLS THEIR DIVORCE 'A CHALLENGING STRETCH OF TIME'

According to reports, the wedding is likely to cost the Gates family "at least" $2 million.

It's also a fitting location for the pair of horseback riders. Nayel, 30, represented Egypt this past summer in the Tokyo Olympics. He also rides out of Evergate Stables , which has two locations purchased through a Gates family trust. Meanwhile, Jennifer, also a medical student, is an accomplished equestrian who was part of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League. She's competed in shows all over the U.S. and in Europe.

The couple met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram , with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

MELINDA AND BILL GATES' DAUGHTER, JENNIFER, RUNS ERRANDS IN NEW YORK CITY AHEAD OF LAVISH WEDDING

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," Jennifer gushed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nayel was just as delighted at the thought of spending forever with the Microsoft founder's daughter. In his own post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"

Jennifer's wedding will take place just months after Melinda and Bill announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

FOX Business' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.