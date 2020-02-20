Who are Bill Gates' kids?

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, have three grown children together ranging in age from 17 to 23.

The couple met in 1987, married in 1994 and have since been married for 26 years.

Their first child, Jennifer, was born on April 26, 1996, and graduated from Stanford University. She is currently enrolled in medical school in New York City, her Instagram account shows.

Jennifer Gates, 23, is an accomplished equestrian who has participated in events across the world.

In January, her boyfriend, fellow showjumper Nayel Nassar proposed to her, the couple and their families shared on social media.

Jennifer Gates’ younger brother, 20-year-old Rory Gates, is Bill & Melinda’s only son.

Rory graduated from high school in 2018 and enrolled in the University of Chicago, according to Jennifer’s social media account. Despite the prevalence of his family’s name, Rory Gates maintains a relatively private life.

The Gates’ third child, Phoebe Gates, is 17-years-old. Much like her brother, she keeps a low profile. The youngest Gates has indicated on her private Instagram bio she is a student in the class at Lakeside School.

Phoebe’s siblings, as well as her father, previously graduated from the school, which serves grades 5 through 12, according to Business Insider. The teen is slated to graduate in 2021.

